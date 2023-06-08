Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 06:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Introducing the MUCAR CDE900 PRO:The One-Stop Solution for Comprehensive Vehicle Diagnostics

08 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ONTARIO, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a car owner, there's nothing more frustrating than having the vehicle stall or break down unexpectedly. That's why having a reliable and efficient diagnostic tool is crucial for every car owner. The MUCAR CDE900 PRO is a top-of-the-line diagnostic tool that will help car owners identify and fix any issues with their car quickly and efficiently.

With a 5-inch touch screen and a 1.2m diagnostic cable, the MUCAR CDE900 PRO offers a user-friendly interface that makes car diagnostics a breeze. Powered by Android 6.0 and an MT6580 4-Core Cortex Chip, it boasts lightning-fast processing speeds and can handle even the most complex diagnostic tasks with ease.

It comes with an impressive 2+32G ROM and a 3150mAh battery, it's ability to insert a memory card no larger than 256G to expand the memory. Ensuring that you have enough storage space and power to diagnose multiple cars with ease. It also offers full OBD2 functions, including reading and clearing error codes, and a 4-in-1 data stream that covers ABS, SRS, TCM, and ECM systems (only $39.95 if needed).

One of the most significant advantages of the MUCAR CDE900 PRO is its lifetime free updates. Car owners can unlock full system diagnostics for just USD 99.95. Additionally, they can perform 28 reset functions with lifetime free updates (unlock one reset function for USD 15.95, full Rest functions unlock online payment of just USD 79.95). Also they can unlock 1 Brand Full System Diagnostics + 28 Reset Functions + ECU Coding + Active Test for 59.95USD.

The MUCAR CDE900 PRO also offers a professional diagnosis report, Bluetooth/email share printing, and support for 17 languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and other languages. It supports all vehicles with OBDII protocol after 1996 and the following communication protocols: ISO 14230-4 (KWP2000), ISO 15765-4 (CAN), ISO 9141-2 (iso), ISO 14229 (uds), and SAEJ 1850 (VPW&PWM).

MUCAR CDE900 PRO is a fantastic investment for car owners, mechanics, and technicians. Its comprehensive diagnostic functions, lifetime free updates, and user-friendly interface make it an indispensable tool for anyone who wants to keep their car in top shape. With its high-end features and affordable price, it's a must-have for anyone who takes their car maintenance seriously. Order it today and experience the convenience and efficiency of the MUCAR CDE900 PRO.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095365/CDE900_PRO.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-the-mucar-cde900-prothe-one-stop-solution-for-comprehensive-vehicle-diagnostics-301845018.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza efficient diagnostic tool that will help tool help
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza