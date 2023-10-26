Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Manovra 2024 in arrivo, Meloni: "Ora prova di compattezza"

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Jackery Solar Mars Bot Wins the Prestigious TIME Best Inventions of 2023 Award

26 ottobre 2023 | 16.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with an incredible milestone - the award-winning Jackery Solar Mars Bot. This groundbreaking innovation has been recognized with the highly esteemed TIME Best Inventions of 2023 award (time.com/best-inventions-2023) in the "Green Energy" category, marking a remarkable achievement for the company as it continues to lead the way in sustainable energy solutions.

In a world grappling with an escalating energy crisis and growing environmental concerns, the development of sustainable and efficient energy solutions is imperative. Jackery has consistently demonstrated its commitment to addressing these challenges. Their latest innovation, the Jackery Solar Mars Bot, is a testament to the company's dedication to creating environmentally responsible products.

The TIME award, described by the magazine as "200 innovations changing how we live", celebrates innovations that address pressing challenges with ingenuity and creativity. These innovations span various domains, including technology, beauty, healthcare, food, home, and entertainment.

The Jackery Solar Mars Bot is a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts who need access to reliable power. This intelligent service robot can autonomously navigate outdoor environments, tracking bright light for photovoltaic power generation or recharging at designated charging piles, providing worry-free power for camping, RVing, off-grid living, and emergency situations. By harnessing the power of the sun, the Jackery Solar Mars Bot offers a sustainable and eco-friendly solution to the rising energy demands and dwindling fossil fuel resources, while also ensuring a seamless and enjoyable outdoor experience.

From courtyard parties and camping excursions to RV adventures, outdoor off-grid scenes have long suffered from a lack of access to stable power supplies. The Jackery Solar Mars Bot is a game-changer for these scenarios. This intelligent service robot can autonomously navigate outdoor environments, tracking bright light for photovoltaic power generation or recharging at designated charging piles. This means that wherever you go, you can rely on the Solar Mars Bot to provide worry-free power, ensuring your outdoor activities are not disrupted by power shortages.

The recognition of the TIME Best Inventions Award 2023 for the Jackery Solar Mars Bot marks a substantial milestone and highlights the company's accomplishments in the field of renewable energy. Jackery will persist in nurturing advancements in the realm of eco-friendly outdoor energy solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257482/Jackery_TIME_Best_Inventions.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877275/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-solar-mars-bot-wins-the-prestigious-time-best-inventions-of-2023-award-301968878.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza award winning Jackery Solar Mars Bot company as it continues way in sustainable energy solutions premio
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza