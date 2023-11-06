Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 06 Novembre 2023
12:20 Caso Grillo jr, domani udienza chiave

11:59 Bimba di 11 mesi finisce in ospedale a Roma per assunzione droga

11:58 Isolato a Roma primo virus sinciziale in Italia

11:52 "Perché sono così sfortunato?”: Leclerc e la Ferrari tra incidenti e errori, la lista nera

11:31 Sanremo 2024, Fiorello: "Ci sarò ma non salirò sul palco"

11:25 Lucca Comics chiude con oltre 314mila biglietti venduti e 15mila addetti accreditati

11:14 Omicidio in via Roma a Palermo, indagini verso una svolta

11:05 Attrice Sibilla Barbieri si è sottoposta a suicidio assistito in Svizzera

10:44 Papa Francesco: "Non sto bene di salute"

10:20 Ancora ribassi oggi per i prezzi di benzina e gasolio

10:11 Corrado Augias lascia la Rai e passa a La7

10:05 Ucraina, attacco Russia su Odessa: danni a porto e museo

comunicato stampa

JD.com Enhances Authenticity Verification Services for Imported Merchandise

06 novembre 2023 | 12.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Worldwide, JD.com's cross-border e-commerce platform, announced today at the China International Import Expo the rollout of enhanced authentication processes, named "JD Smart Check," for imported goods.

The "JD Smart Check" initiative focuses on three key areas: expediting quality inspections for cosmetics, incorporating blockchain technology for comprehensive anti-counterfeiting solutions, and providing on-demand authenticity inspections for products shipped via direct mail. These improvements reinforce JD Worldwide's commitment to product integrity and customer trust and strengthen its position as the trusted gateway for global brands entering the Chinese market.

JD Worldwide has implemented cutting-edge X-ray fluorescence analysis, developed in partnership with the Cosmetics Technology Center of China Inspection and Quarantine Science Institute, for rapid on-site assessment of cosmetics and personal care products at JD's logistic centers. This patented technology empowers JD's team to conduct swift and efficient verifications within the company's extensive warehouse network, generating authenticity verification reports in a matter of minutes.

Further bolstering its anti-counterfeit measures, JD Worldwide utilizes serialized tracking codes, supply chain monitoring, and product inspection videos for each item. This combination of detailed identification data and blockchain-powered traceability provides consumers with unparalleled transparency.

To cater to the needs of direct mail shoppers, JD Worldwide now extends its product inspection services to include reports from authoritative centers, underscoring JD.com's robust capabilities in vetting product authenticity across all import business models.

With major procurement centers in Japan, South Korea, and Europe, a growing global network of buyers, and an operation that spans over 1,600 warehouses, including nearly 90 bonded, direct mail, and overseas warehouses, JD.com is unwavering in its mission to bolster sales efficiency for brand partners. Reflecting this commitment, JD Worldwide witnessed a dramatic increase in activity during the initial phase of JD's 2023 Singles' Day Grand Promotion, with transaction volumes for over 700 brands surging by over 100%, and a tenfold increase in product offerings from global buyers' stores.

About JD.com

JD.com, also known as Jingdong, is a leading technology and service provider with supply chain at its core. As China's largest retailer by revenue, JD.com serves nearly 600 million customers and has set the industry standard for e-commerce through its dedication to superior quality, authenticity, and full-range product offering at competitive prices. JD.com operates the largest fulfillment infrastructure of any e-commerce company in China, through which 90% of retail orders can be fulfilled the same- or next-day. https://corporate.jd.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jdcom-enhances-authenticity-verification-services-for-imported-merchandise-301978385.html

