Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:50
KX LAUNCHES KDB.AI SERVER EDITION FOR ENTERPRISE-SCALE GENERATIVE AI

28 novembre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, a global leader in vector and time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI Server Edition, a highly-performant, scalable, vector database for time-orientated generative AI and contextual search. Deployable in a single container via Docker, KDB.AI Server offers a smooth setup for various environments, including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems, allowing businesses to quickly adopt and use its AI capabilities without complex setup processes.

 

 

Generative AI promises to fundamentally transform productivity and drive competitive differentiation, yet as evidenced by a recent report by Accenture, while 84% of global C-suite executives believe they must leverage AI to achieve their growth objectives, 76% report they struggle with how to scale. KDB.AI Server solves this problem, giving enterprises the ability to supercharge their AI applications with unparalleled data processing and search functionality that scales to meet the needs of the largest, most complex enterprises.

Built to handle high-speed, time-oriented data and multi-modal data processing, KDB.AI Server seamlessly handles both structured and unstructured enterprise data, enabling holistic search across all data assets with better accuracy and lower cost. Unique among vector databases, KDB.AI enables developers to bring temporal and semantic context and relevancy to their AI-powered applications, giving them a comprehensive data search tool with unequaled flexibility.

Moreover, KDB.AI Server is optimized for Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) patterns which ensures that, rather than continuously training or fine-tuning Large Language Models (LLM), developers can bring data relevancy to their prompts delivering better accuracy, lower cost, and less need for GPUs.

Notable enterprise-grade features include:

Ashok Reddy, CEO, KX: "The debut of KDB.AI Server Edition marks a transformative step in enterprise AI. It's tailored for a future where data is a strategic powerhouse, enabling businesses to create unique, custom AI solutions from their proprietary data to forge a distinct competitive edge. Blending unparalleled data processing with agility and privacy, KDB.AI Server Edition isn't just a new product, it's a leap into the generative AI era, ensuring businesses not only adapt but also thrive and lead in the rapidly evolving AI landscape."

Jonny Press, Chief Technology Officer, Data Intellect: "The promise of generative AI lies in its ability to transform enterprise decision making by enabling new ways to understand information, drive efficiency and augment human intelligence. Here, KDB.AI Server stands out. The integration of its innovative capabilities into our solutions help push the boundaries of what's possible for our clients and ensures world-leading organizations can successfully compete in the age of AI."   

KDB.AI Server's unique capabilities power versatile applications across a broad range of industry sectors including:

https://trykdb.kx.com/kdbaiserver/signup/

About KX

Our mission is to accelerate the speed of data and AI-driven business innovation, enabling customers to transform into real-time, intelligent enterprises. Built for the most demanding data environments, KX is trusted by the world's top investment banks, life and health sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and manufacturing companies.

Time series and vector data management are at the heart of our products, independently benchmarked as the fastest on the market. They help our customers process data at unmatched speed and scale and empower developers, data scientists, and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge.

KX technology enables the discovery of richer, actionable insights for faster decision making which drives competitive advantage and transformative growth for our customers. KX operates across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit www.kx.com or contact: pr@kx.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866445/4424502/KX_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kx-launches-kdbai-server-edition-for-enterprise-scale-generative-ai-301998270.html

