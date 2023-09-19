Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:15
comunicato stampa

Labguru (BioData) Partners with SAP to Provide its Lab Data Management Solution via the SAP Store

19 settembre 2023 | 15.15
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioData today revealed that Labguru, its all-encompassing Lab Data Management solution, is now accessible on SAP® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and Software Partner Providers. The addition to the SAP store will increase the ease with which customers can access Labguru, ensuring more life science companies can streamline lab operations and increase collaboration.

Labguru is compatible with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Quality Management. Labguru's integration with the SAP Quality Management module will introduce a comprehensive research-to-production life science activities, sample management, and automation layer, enabling the streamlining of processes, reducing complexities, and eliminating the need for multiple tools/integrations.

"Providing an end-to-end life science research to production experience can be quite daunting. As a pioneering solution on the SAP store, Labguru empowers businesses utilizing SAP technologies for their life science research and production," stated Ariel Yarnitsky, BioData CEO. "Collaborating with SAP marks a significant milestone in Labguru's rapid global expansion, catering to a diverse range of life science customers."

Labguru enables life science organizations to optimize research and drive productivity forward in essential QA/QC processes by leveraging Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Modules, combined with sample management, workflow automation, instrument management, and integrations, as well as advanced data depth capabilities, including ontologies, AI, and ML.

"Ecosystem innovations are vital to SAP's vision, particularly for our life science customers," said Mandar Paralkar, VP, Head of Life Sciences Industry Business Unit at SAP. "We are thrilled to welcome Labguru to the SAP store. Partners like Labguru help us deliver a cloud-first strategies with integrated innovations proven to create value while addressing critical science and business challenges."

SAP Store, available at store.sap.com, offers a seamless and connected digital customer experience for discovering, trying, purchasing, and renewing over 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. Here, customers can explore the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions required to grow their businesses. Additionally, for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree, reflecting its dedication to environmental sustainability.

About Labguru

Labguru, the flag ship product of BioData, a subsidiary of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, is a trusted provider serving over 650 global customers, including national research institutes, academia, global pharma, and innovative startups. Worldwide, scientists utilize Labguru to plan, document, track, streamline, automate, and share their research and production. Labguru is a secure, cloud-based data management platform offering a comprehensive solution for life science research and industry. It encompasses an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), LIMS, and an informatics platform, along with molecular biology and chemistry tools to facilitate lab automation. Customizable experiment templates, protocol integration, SOPs, and other advanced features enhance data quality, streamline workflows, and reduce costs. Labguru is accessible on desktops and mobile devices via the cloud. For more information, visit www.labguru.com.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap .com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214939/Labguru_SAP_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labguru-biodata-partners-with-sap-to-provide-its-lab-data-management-solution-via-the-sap-store-301931975.html

