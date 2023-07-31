Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 31 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:09
comunicato stampa

Leaders from FedEx and Petrobras Headline the 2023 SAFe® Summit Nashville August 15 - 18

31 luglio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Customer stories from Boeing, Bell Canada, CVS Health, and ServiceNow added to 2023 SAFe Summit Nashville lineup

BOULDER, Colo., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. has announced the lineup of keynotes and speakers for the 2023 SAFe ® Summit Nashville which takes place August 15 - 18, 2023 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. The event represents the world's largest convergence of SAFe professionals and industry thought leaders focused on using SAFe to stay resilient amidst a rapidly-changing world by practicing Agile methods and cultivating strong organizational cultures.

The multi-day event offers keynotes, technical talks, customer stories, Lighting Talks, post-event workshops, and the popular SAFe Experts Coaching Station. Other opportunities include Partner Marketplace, Product Labs, Industry Roundtables, and Women in Agile.

Key Dates

"With tech modernization a critical focus for business leaders, smart portfolio management has become increasingly important to ensure that technology improvements impact the entire organization," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile, Inc. "With that in mind, we're delighted to welcome leaders from FedEx and Accenture to share how FedEx's innovative approach to portfolio management at the top level of the corporation enabled them to apply full force to the most important investments in a way that would make a big difference to the whole company."

Highlights include:

Attendees seeking SAFe consulting, training, or platform solutions can connect with more than 30 sponsor exhibitors, including Accenture, Apptio, Broadcom, Inc., Cornerstone Agility, Inc., monday.com, NTT Data, and Seibert Media GmbH (Agile Hive).

Registration is open at safesummit.com/2023nashville.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165437/SAFe_Summit_Nashville_RegisterNow.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leaders-from-fedex-and-petrobras-headline-the-2023-safe-summit-nashville-august-15---18-301888962.html

articoli
in Evidenza