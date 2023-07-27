Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:34
comunicato stampa

Leading EDI Provider, Comarch, Opens a New Data Center in the Phoenix Metro Area

27 luglio 2023 | 14.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KRAKÓW, Poland, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in EDI and e-invoicing software, Comarch, recently opened its newest data center, and first fully owned and operated facility in North America. In June 2023, their latest infrastructure innovation completed construction in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Mesa, Arizona. The 32,000-square-foot flagship facility is designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, secure, and reliable cloud and professional data center services in the US. And, with 24/7x365 monitoring, and enough power and cooling systems in place to meet Tier III standards, customers experience virtually no downtime.

As a cloud-based platform with over 450,000 daily users and 650 million documents exchanged annually, this new data center will be hugely beneficial for Comarch in delivering its data exchange portfolio to clients based in North America.

With the exchange of electronic messages through Comarch's own infrastructure, they will be able to promise a greater degree of flexibility in their SLA and guarantee the security of their clients' important data. As an increasing number of countries introduce new tax regulations that require e-Invoices, North American companies with a global presence can now rely on Comarch for a centralized approach to invoice compliance.   

The new data center will offer a range of services, including managed services, cloud hosting, colocation, disaster recovery, and backup solutions. It will also offer meet-me rooms (MMR) to allow clients to connect to one or more carriers - enabling Fortune 500 clients to easily access and transfer their data.

The facility is the culmination of a $26 million investment as the company broadens its global reach which currently spans 92 offices across four continents. This expansion means enterprises in Comarch's network and potential clients can now benefit from more comprehensive IT solutions with advanced system integrations. Its single-source data center infrastructure, managed services, and upgraded applications offer advantages of vertical integration and negotiation at scale.

The opening of the new data center in Phoenix is part of Comarch's global expansion strategy, which aims to provide innovative and scalable IT solutions to clients across a wide range of industries.

About Comarch: Comarch is a global IT business solution provider founded in 1993 on the principles of streamlining operational and business processes. With over 7000 dedicated engineers, business consultants, marketing experts, and more – Comarch continues to push its global expansion and award-winning solutions to enable client success.

Media Contact: Kenneth Taylor, Kenneth.taylor@comarch. com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159332/COMARCH_LOGO.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-edi-provider-comarch-opens-a-new-data-center-in-the-phoenix-metro-area-301885590.html

