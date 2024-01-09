LeddarTech Supports Accelerated L2/L2+ ADAS Development by Releasing the LeddarVision Surround-View Premium Highway Assist Software Stack on an Embedded Platform

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeddarTech ®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, announces the availability and unveiling of the LeddarVision™ Surround-View (LVS-2+) at CES 2024. The LVS-2+ was developed on the Nvidia Orin embedded system, with the flexibility to be ported to other embedded platforms.

The LVS-2+ is engineered to power premium L2/L2+ ADAS highway assistance and achieve the coveted 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 safety rating. The LVS-2+ follows the LeddarVision Front-Entry (LVF-E) comprehensive AI-based low-level fusion and perception software in becoming the second AI-based low-level fusion and perception software product to demonstrate maturity on the embedded system.

Born from the innovative LeddarVision AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software architecture, the LVS-2+:

"The LeddarVision LVS-2+ marks a paradigm shift, delivering unparalleled clarity, conviction and credibility," stated Frantz Saintellemy, President and CEO of LeddarTech. "With the demonstration of LVS-2+ on the embedded system, we're igniting a tremendous opportunity for OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers, empowering them to accelerate the development of cost-effective perception solutions and support reduced development costs and translating into a decisive edge in today's competitive arena. LeddarTech has been engaged with various lead customers to validate and confirm that the LVS-2+ offers a strategic advantage that amplifies safety and efficiency in shaping L2/L2+ ADAS applications. This monumental leap aligns seamlessly with industry objectives, including the pursuit of a 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 rating, making it a transformative stride in automotive technology," Mr. Saintellemy concluded.

LeddarTech invites automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and analysts to visit their booth at CES 2024 in Las Vegas to meet with the team and experience their unique LeddarVision automotive software technology

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patent applications (80 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

