Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:11 Caso Cospito, istanza difesa su 41 bis: domani udienza Sorveglianza

15:07 Roma, accoltella ragazzo alla gola fuori dal bar: arrestato

15:04 Fusa da record, la gatta Bella conquista il Guinness

14:55 Long Covid e calo di memoria, ecco perché

14:34 In viaggio con Banca d'Italia, tappa a Cagliari tra incontri e informazione

14:25 Report salute: riconoscere valore di over 65 centrali per società e giovani

14:12 Milano, donna violenta e deruba anziano: arrestata

14:11 Ascolti tv, Inghilterra-Italia batte 'Ghost' e DiMartedì

14:10 Agroalimentare, Lollobrigida: "Efficientare sistema per mantenere qualità"

14:05 Catania, 15enne a capo di gang incubo di una discoteca: 7 misure cautelari

14:05 Parigi, un 'buco' nel cielo sopra la Torre Eiffel: cos'è il fenomeno meteo Skypunch

14:04 Si finge avvocato e vince 26 cause legali senza laurea: arrestato

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LITEON Launches Revolutionary Liquid Cooling Solutions through Its c-COOLITE, at OCP Global Summit San Jose 2023

18 ottobre 2023 | 15.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology, the global leading provider of power and cooling solutions, is set to unveil its groundbreaking liquid cooling solutions featuring immersion technology through its new brand, COOLITE. This will be the very first time that LITEON showcases its COOLITE solutions, along with state-of-the-art power solutions at the OCP Global Summit. These pioneering solutions are poised to transform data centers by significantly enhancing efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

LITEON COOLITE Liquid Cooling Solutions Bring a Paradigm Shift in Data Center Cooling

LITEON's COOLITE Liquid Cooling Solutions, with immersion technology, bring a paradigm shift in data center cooling. By immersing servers and components in a specialized cooling fluid, these solutions eliminate the constraints of traditional air-based cooling. This results in significantly improved thermal efficiency, enabling data centers to handle high-performance workloads with ease. Furthermore, the reduced energy consumption and carbon footprint contribute to the sustainability goals of data centers.

LITEON Demonstrates Its Cutting-edge Datacenter Power Solutions at OCP2023

LITEON Datacenter Power Products represent a leap forward in power management technology. The comprehensive lineup includes intelligent Power Distribution Units (PDUs) equipped with real-time monitoring and control features, enabling data center operators to optimize power usage and ensure reliability. The ultra-efficient Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) provide a resilient power backup system, while the intelligent power management software offers insights into energy consumption patterns for proactive decision-making.

LITEON leverages its strengths in mechanical design, power system solutions, and thermal management, coupled with hardware and software design leadership, and has developed a total solution with a liquid cooling system to enable customers' ease of deployment in data center applications and pursue the goal of a greener data center. With a focus on pushing boundaries and delivering tangible benefits, LITEON continues to shape the future of data center technology. For more information about LITEON datacenter power solutions and liquid cooling solutions, please visit https://liteon-cips.com/ .

LITEON Booth of OCP 2023 Information 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250847/2023_OCP.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liteon-launches-revolutionary-liquid-cooling-solutions-through-its-c-coolite-at-ocp-global-summit-san-jose-2023-301960652.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Energia Energia Meccanica Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza showcases its COOLITE solutions OCP Global Summit through Its c COOLITE that LITEON
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden: "Da Hamas atrocità superiori a quelle dell'Isis"
News to go
Roma, maxi frode fiscale: in 3 ai domiciliari
News to go
Divorzio e separazione con unico atto, via libera da Cassazione
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Terrorismo, Piantedosi: "In Italia 28mila obiettivi sensibili, a ora no rischi concreti"
News to go
Siae: "Economia degli spettacoli vale 3 miliardi e cresce del 187%"
News to go
Colosseo, da oggi il biglietto è nominativo
News to go
Infarto, 60mila ogni anno in Italia
News to go
Israele-Gaza, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Terrorismo, due arresti della Digos a Milano
News to go
Euro 2024, stasera Inghilterra-Italia a Wembley
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, morto sospetto killer


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza