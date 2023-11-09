Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 09 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Locus Robotics and United Drug Honoured at Robotics & Automation Awards for Best Use of Cobotics

09 novembre 2023 | 15.32
LETTURA: 3 minuti

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for Fulfilment warehouses, and United Drug, Ireland's largest pharmaceutical distribution company have been named winners of the "Best Use of Cobotics" award at the prestigious Robotics & Automation Awards in London.

The award recognises the innovation and significant added value of the Locus AMR solution to improving efficiency and productivity at United Drug Baldonnel distribution centre, while also improving the overall workplace ergonomics for workers. The LocusBots' seamless integration with human workers has enabled United Drug to efficiently meet growing e-commerce demand and double productivity.

"Locus is honoured to receive this prestigious industry recognition alongside our customer, United Drug. Our commitment to innovation, proven usability and fast time to value has helped them to optimise their Fulfilment productivity and efficiency to meet ever-increasing order volumes," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This award further validates our mission to provide cost-effective and highly productive robotics automation solutions for the e-commerce and Fulfilment industry around the world."

Paul Malone, Head Of Operations for UDD & UDC at United Drug Ireland, added: "Locus has been an invaluable partner in scaling our operations to help meet our customers' growing demands. The LocusBots truly partner with our warehouse team to drive optimal efficiency and create better jobs and allow our employees to thrive in an optimised and safe environment. We're thrilled to see this work recognised."

The Robotics & Automation Awards highlight innovation demonstrated by both British and international organisations in the application of robotic or automated systems throughout the supply chain, across logistics, manufacturing, retail, food and beverage, aerospace, cleaning and sanitation, construction, agriculture industries.

Locus and United Drug continue to make great strides in optimising and improving efficiency across all areas of their partnership. By maintaining a dedicated focus on customer needs and closely managing margins, they have achieved significant gains in supply chain optimisation, inventory management, and order fulfilment.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful AI-driven, intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Named to the Inc. 500 three years in a row, an IFOY winner, and earning over 23 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfilment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers.

Supporting more than 120+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 300+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfilment environments. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About United Drug

United Drug is Ireland's largest pharmaceutical distribution company and was originally founded by a group of pharmacists in Ballina, County Mayo in 1948. In 2022 United Drug became part of the PHOENIX group and is now part of Europe's leading healthcare provider in the sector. Employing more than 650 staff across operations in Dublin, Limerick, and County Mayo, United Drug partners with more than 1,900 pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and primary care centres across Ireland. The business spans across three business units; United Drug Wholesale, United Drug Distribution and United Drug Consumer – all leaders in their category. The Locus Robotics have been introduced in the Baldonnel warehouse for United Drug Consumer business.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440363/Locus_Robotics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/locus-robotics-and-united-drug-honoured-at-robotics--automation-awards-for-best-use-of-cobotics-301983115.html

