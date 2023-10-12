Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:13 Problemi per Google, cosa sta succedendo oggi ad Analytics

10:34 Israele, Musk rimuove da X centinaia di account affiliati a Hamas

09:55 Morto a 92 anni Charles Feeney, il miliardario che aveva donato tutta la sua fortuna

09:47 Israele-Hamas, Gaza e i tunnel: la guerra nel 'sottosopra'

09:46 Benzina e gasolio, i pezzi di oggi: ribassi alla pompa

09:46 Israele prepara attacco a Gaza. Egitto: no a corridoio umanitario

08:48 Marquez con Ducati Gresini in MotoGp 2024, l'annuncio ufficiale

08:16 Bus precipitato a Mestre, ci sono i primi tre indagati

08:04 Migranti, nuovi arrivi a Lampedusa: cinque sbarchi nella notte

06:51 Israele-Hamas, Biden e l'avvertimento all'Iran

00:05 Ucraina-Russia, "Putin ancora convinto di vincere": il punto su guerra e controffensiva

00:04 Manovra 2024, Palazzo Chigi: "Sarà seria e sostenibile"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Locus Robotics Appoints New Executives to Support Global Growth, Expanding Global Warehouse Automation Leadership

12 ottobre 2023 | 10.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Kian Sin Ng added as General Manager for APAC Region; Joel Collins joins as Chief Legal Counsel

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced the appointments of Kian Sin Ng as General Manager, APAC, and Joel Collins as Chief Legal Officer. These executives join Locus Robotics' leadership team as the company continues expanding globally to serve growing customer demand.

Kian Sin Ng brings over two decades of experience leading teams and optimizing supply chain operations across Asia Pacific. As GM of APAC, he will oversee Locus's strategic growth and customer success in the region. Previously, Kian held senior positions with DHL Supply Chain and Singapore Post, driving innovation in warehouse automation and logistics.

As Chief Legal Officer, Joel Collins will lead Locus's global legal operations. Collins has served as the Chief Legal Officer/General Counsel of both private and public companies. Previously, he was Chief Legal Officer at Benefitfocus, and Chief Legal Officer & SVP of Business Development at Quick Base.

"Kian and Joel both have outstanding track records leading high-performing teams and advising companies during growth phases," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue expanding our market-leading robotics solutions to help customers across the globe transform their warehouse and fulfillment operations."

The appointments follow a year of record growth for Locus Robotics, including Locus reaching an industry-first 2 billion pick milestone and the expansion to over 230 sites worldwide. Locus solutions drives massive productivity gains, labor reductions, and cost savings at leading brands across retail, ecommerce, logistics, healthcare, and industrial channels.

"We are delighted to welcome Kian Sin and Joel to the Locus team," said Denis Niezgoda, vice president, EMEA & APAC of Locus Robotics. "Their extensive experience and proven leadership capabilities will help us to continue to drive our company's growth and success around the world as a global leader in supply chain solutions." 

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Named to the Inc. 500 three years in a row, and winning over 25 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers. 

Supporting more than 100+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 250+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440363/Locus_Robotics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/locus-robotics-appoints-new-executives-to-support-global-growth-expanding-global-warehouse-automation-leadership-301954654.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Legal Counsel Expanding Global Warehouse Automation leadership as locus
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, accordo Netanyahu-Gantz per governo di unità nazionale
News to go
Covid, Mattarella conferisce medaglia d'oro a Protezione civile
News to go
Olio, è corsa prezzi
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, Papa Francesco: "Chiedo che ostaggi vengano subito rilasciati"
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Vueling
News to go
Scuola, Camera approva proposta legge contro violenza in istituti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Pil, Istat: "Fase debolezza potrebbe proseguire nei prossimi mesi"
News to go
Droga, piazze spaccio gestite per conto clan mafioso catanesi: 46 arresti
News to go
Caldo Italia, ecco quando cambia tutto
News to go
Lavoro, 76% italiani ha avuto almeno un sintomo del "burnout"
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, news di oggi 10 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza