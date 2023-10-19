Cerca nel sito
 
19 ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:53
comunicato stampa

Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI) Wins Top Technology Innovation Award 3rd Year In A Row

19 ottobre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GRAVTY Pulsar™ Recognized For Using Generative AI to Deliver Hyper-personalized Loyalty Programs Autonomously

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI), the first cloud-native technology platform for loyalty programs and ecosystems, today announced that it has won its 3rd consecutive 'Best Technology Innovation' award at Global Flight's Loyalty & Awards 2023 conference.  

"This award holds remarkable prestige as it is determined by a panel of actual loyalty practitioners and loyalty strategy professionals. Congratulations to the LJI team for completing a winning trifecta. It's a testament to their focus on innovation," said Ravindra Bhagwanani, Managing Director of Global Flight. "Loyalty Juggernaut's Pulsar represents a pioneering approach, harnessing Generative AI to swiftly craft highly personalized and effective loyalty campaigns."

"Loyalty today is a technology-driven business. LJI continues to demonstrate thought leadership and forward-thinking ways in delivering cutting-edge technology innovations to help drive superior customer engagement and simplify the everyday management of loyalty programs," said Pablo Sordo, Chief Strategy Officer at Viva Aerobus.

This marks the third consecutive year LJI has won this prestigious award. Prior awards were for:

GRAVTY Visual Rulespatented

"We are incredibly proud to receive this distinguished award again," said Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut. "I would also like to congratulate the winners in other categories:  Aegean Airlines for Best Marketing Campaign, Etihad Airways for Best Use of Technology, Global Hotel Alliance for Excellence in Management, and Accor/Qantas for Best Loyalty Partnership. We are honored to be featured among such industry giants. Receiving three awards for three unique technology innovations is a tribute to our customers, who we learn from and innovate for."

Watch GRAVTY Pulsar™ in action

Media Contact: Chris Zaharias, media@lji.io 

About Loyalty Juggernaut

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI) is the NextGen customer engagement and loyalty solutions enterprise helping brands transform their loyalty programs into an ecosystem-powered, data-led business to compete at scale and maximize customer value.

Loyalty Juggernaut's GRAVTY® platform powers over 40 loyalty ecosystems globally, involving 4,000+ participating brands across 10 industries. Customers include Viva Aerobus, Global Hotel Alliance and Deutsche Telekom.

Follow us on LinkedIn. More at www.lji.io

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251955/Golden_Loyalty_Awards_Winners.jpgLogo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251954/Loyalty_Juggernaut_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loyalty-juggernaut-lji-wins-top-technology-innovation-award-3rd-year-in-a-row-301961889.html

