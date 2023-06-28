Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

19:25 Taylor Swift, concerto Milano: raddoppia data San Siro 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LTIMindtree Named Snowflake Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year

28 giugno 2023 | 01.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today announced at the Snowflake annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has won the 2023 Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award.  

LTIMindtree was recognized for developing innovative solutions to simplify and accelerate customers' journey to Snowflake's Data Cloud, with the help of migration tools and accelerators, data products and industry solutions.

As one of Snowflake's elite and strategic partners, LTIMindtree continues to push the boundaries of innovation in bringing data, domain and technology together to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services, amplifying positive business outcomes for clients.

"We are pleased to announce LTIMindtree as the winner of the Snowflake Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award," said Colleen Kapase, SVP at Snowflake. "LTIMindtree is well positioned to address some of the complex business challenges faced by enterprises across industries. Their phenomenal commitment to delivering solutions that enable clients to digitally transform using data-driven approaches aligns well with Snowflake's growth strategy. The speed and scale at which they bring innovative solutions to the market and deliver business impact is noteworthy. We are proud to collaborate and help our clients drive amplified business outcomes."

"We are thrilled to be receiving this distinction from Snowflake," said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member at LTIMindtree. "This award is a testament to LTIMindtree's significant investment in our partnership with Snowflake – from building deep expertise on Snowpark and IPs around PolarSled to getting Snowflake-ready Fosfor products and launching domain analytics solutions. With our comprehensive offerings and collaborative approach, we are confident of leading the way in shaping the future of data innovation, enabling our customers to thrive in the face of constant change and drive remarkable business transformation."

LTIMindtree's innovative solutions recently received distinctions from Snowflake, including the 'Migration Accelerated' badge for legacy workload migration with PolarSled and Exclusive Launch Partner of the Snowpark Accelerated program. The company was also the launch partner for Snowflake 's Manufacturing Data Cloud with its Manufacturing NxT solution. In addition, all Fosfor products are now validated as Snowflake Technology Ready.

At the ongoing Snowflake Summit 2023 in Las Vegas, scheduled on June 26-29, 2023, attendees will get a glimpse of the latest offerings and much more at LTIMindtree's Booth, number 2200.

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand  here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on  LinkedIn and  Twitter.

Learn more about LTIMindtree at Snowflake Summit 2023.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

Media Contact:media@ltimindtree.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140373/System_Integrator.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078148/LTIMindtree_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ltimindtree-named-snowflake-global-system-integrator-innovation-partner-of-the-year-301863045.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT AltroAltro ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Global System Integrator Innovation Partner Global System Integrator Innovation that it has digital solutions company
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza