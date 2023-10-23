Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Ottobre 2023
Mammotion LUBA Robot Mower Wins Pro Tool Innovation Award 2023 and IDEA Design Award 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammotion, a leading innovator in outdoor robotic electric solutions, is proud to announce that the LUBA AWD Series Perimeter Wire-Free Robot Mower won the Pro Tool Innovation Award 2023 and a finalist for the IDEA Design Award 2023. This award-winning LUBA AWD Series was on display at the Equip Exposition from October 18th to 20th, 2023, in the United States.

The Pro Tool Innovation Award and IDEA Design Award represent internationally respected accolades that celebrate ingenuity, exceptional design, and outstanding performance, revolutionary innovation.

Pro Tool Innovation Award judges lauded the LUBA AWD Series, stating, "Worry-free robotic mowing is now a reality thanks to the LUBA AWD series from Mammotion. You have the option to set multiple mowing zones for larger lawns, and the all-wheel-drive system can handle up to 75% slope and avoids getting stuck better than other designs. LUBA AWD is one of the most advanced robotic mowers you can get today."

"We are thrilled to be recognized with prestigious industry awards for the product innovation." JD Wei, the CEO of Mammotion Tech, is proud to state, "We will keep leading the innovative solution of smarter robot mower in the future, providing best off-road capability, user-friendly intelligence and high-end design product."

With RTK-GNSS Mapping and Navigation syetem, precise obstacle avoidance and auto-recharging, APP control anywhere, and the ability to mow stunning lawn stripes, the LUBA AWD Series offers users a brand-new smart, high-quality and eco-friendly lifestyle. All three models of this state-of-the-art LUBA AWD Series are prominently showcased at the Equip Exposition 2023, an excellent opportunity for professional users to learn more about this exciting product.

LUBA AWD series is available to order online at U.S., Germany, Australia and other countries.

For more information please see www.mammotion.com

About Mammotion:Mammotion is committed to shaping a smarter and high quality eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle by providing innovative outdoor robot solutions. The team's core members come from world's leading robotic and UAV companies, inheriting AgileX Robotics' seven years of experience with advanced chassis-based robotic solution and self-driving algorithm technology, Mammotion offers next-generation robotic solutions for professionals and consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253789/LUBA_AWD_5000.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mammotion-luba-robot-mower-wins-pro-tool-innovation-award-2023-and-idea-design-award-2023-301963759.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
