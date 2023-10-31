Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Marlabs announces Thomas Collins as new CEO

31 ottobre 2023 | 11.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Thomas Collins, former COO of Accion Labs and ex-GlobalLogic leader, takes on the role

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and SÃO CARLOS, Brazil and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs Innovation LLC., the global digital solutions company, today announced the induction of Thomas Collins as its new Chief Executive Officer. He brings 28 years of experience in various leadership roles across global companies. Before Marlabs, Collins was Chief Operating Officer at Accion Labs and had successful stints at Accenture, Siemens, Atos, and GlobalLogic. He is also the Co-Founder of AppliLog, a Supply Chain Management Software Company and Customer Experts, a Business Development Consulting Company. Company Co-Founder and current CEO, Siby Vadakekkara, will transition to the role of Chairman.

Collins' appointment comes after an exhaustive search to recruit an exceptional leader who resonates with the cultural values of Marlabs. Siby stated, "I congratulate Tom on his new role. Throughout his career, he's been instrumental in shaping go-to-market strategies, winning marquee clients, and transforming teams into hyper-growth organizations. I'm confident that Tom's experience in scaling digital engineering firms and helping customers drive transformation initiatives will accelerate our growth ambitions while delivering compelling value to our customers."

Revered in the industry for his strategic leadership, communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, Collins holds a diploma in business administration from Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich.

"It's an honor and great responsibility to lead Marlabs," said Collins. "I was drawn by Marlabs' exceptional client base and its reputation for accelerating enterprise digital transformations. I want to especially thank Siby and Matt Kinsey, Managing Partner at Marlabs' investor BV Investment Partners, for trusting me to take on this role," Collins stated about his appointment.

Marlabs has been on an accelerated growth path ever since its partnership with BV Investment Partners, continuing to deliver high-value and high-impact services to clients across pharma and life sciences, manufacturing, and retail as well as banking and insurance verticals. It acquired Extentor Tquila in 2015 to strengthen its Salesforce platform capabilities and earlier this year announced its expansion into LATAM with the acquisition of the Brazil-based Monitora Soluções Tecnológicas, enabling it to access new markets for growth, offering near-shore capabilities to clients while deepening technology capabilities.

About Marlabs

Marlabs helps leading global companies make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. Marlabs has a global workforce that includes highly experienced technology, platform, and industry specialists from the world's leading technical universities. The company provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, rapid solution incubation, and agile digital solution engineering. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with a presence in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Brazil, and India.

Media Contacts

media@marlabs.com rajneeta.das@marlabs.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261941/Thomas_Collins_CEO_Marlabs.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879917/Marlabs_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marlabs-announces-thomas-collins-as-new-ceo-301972553.html

