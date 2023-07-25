Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:41 Lake Como Design Festival 2023: l'armonia tra arte, design e natura, le mostre

09:34 Carburanti, benzina: oggi nuovi rialzi dei prezzi

09:28 Bruce Springsteen, concerto Monza a rischio per maltempo: decisione a breve

09:13 Meteo, tregua dopo il caldo record. Al Nord ancora forti temporali

08:57 Turisti intrappolati da fiamme, salvati dal Soccorso alpino

08:35 Terremoto in Turchia, scossa magnitudo 5.5 nel centro del Paese

08:21 Maltempo a Brescia, 16enne uccisa da albero caduto in campo scout

08:15 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, Paltrinieri in finale 800 stile libero

07:52 Meteo Milano, rami spezzati sulla strada dopo il nubifragio - Video

07:39 Ucraina-Russia, raid su Kiev. Mine vicino centrale Zaporizhzhia

07:31 Milano, violento nubifragio nella notte. A Brescia 16enne uccisa da albero caduto

07:04 Incendi, notte di paura a Palermo: 1.500 evacuati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mauve Cymru announces partnership with Team Wales

25 luglio 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Welsh arm of global organisation Mauve Group has been announced as an official Team and Community Partner for Commonwealth Games Wales.

 

 

This partnership reflects Mauve Cymru's commitment to supporting local talent and championing Wales on an international platform.

Led by Welsh CEO Ann Ellis, global company Mauve Group was founded nearly 27 years ago and is a leading provider of global HR, employment and business consultancy solutions.

Over the next 3 years, Mauve Cymru will take part in Team Wales initiatives that give back to the communities in Wales that laid the foundations for its business. As a proud Welsh entrepreneur, Ellis believes strongly that Welsh talent, businesses and services deserve to be promoted globally.

Mauve is providing support to Team Wales' young athletes as they prepare for the highly anticipated Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, which offer a platform to young people from a diverse range of backgrounds to showcase their emerging talents on the international stage. Team Wales fosters an environment of inclusivity and provides accessible pathways for young talent to thrive.

Mauve Cymru will join Team Wales in wishing the young athletes good luck in a ceremonial send-off on Monday 31st July, and looks forward to celebrating the team's achievements at the Royal Mint upon their return later in the summer.

Speaking about the partnership, Mauve Group CEO, Ann Ellis said:

"We are thrilled to be a Platinum Partner of Team Wales. As soon as I met Rebecca and heard about the exciting work of Team Wales, I knew we had to be a part of it. Mauve Cymru looks forward to working closely with Team Wales over the next 3 years as we collectively support the athletes, the communities they represent and promote the spirit of Welsh excellence."

Sharing her enthusiasm, Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, CEO of Team Wales said:

"I am thrilled that Mauve are a platinum partner of Team Wales and really look forward to working closely with Ann and her team." Rebecca added, "It was so important to partner with key Welsh brands and Mauve encapsulates this."

About Mauve

With over 27 years of experience, Mauve Group is a leading global HR, Employer of Record and business consultancy solutions provider. Mauve has developed the global knowledge to support businesses of any size planning to expand internationally.

For more information, please contact press@mauvegroup.com or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

About Commonwealth Games Wales

Commonwealth Games Wales (CGW) is the primary organisation overseeing Commonwealth sports in Wales. It holds the crucial role of selecting, preparing, and leading Team Wales for both the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159446/Mauve_Cymru.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mauve-cymru-announces-partnership-with-team-wales-301883140.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Sport Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro has been announced Mauve Cymru been as an official
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, esami di riparazione entro l'8 settembre
News to go
Famiglia, lo studio: condizione economica peggiorata per il 40%
News to go
Caserta, domiciliari per direttrice ufficio postale
News to go
Temperature record, città in ginocchio per le ondate di calore
News to go
Rodi devastata dagli incendi, grave situazione a Corfù
News to go
Fao, 43 milioni di persone rischiano di morire di fame
News to go
Italia-Tunisia, Mattarella: "A fianco di Tunisi nelle sfide importanti"
News to go
Mafia, maxi-operazione a Foggia: 82 arresti
News to go
Spagna, Popolari primo partito ma Sanchez potrebbe essere di nuovo premier
News to go
Grecia in fiamme, incendi fuori controllo: a Rodi stato d'emergenza
News to go
L'Italia non va in vacanza: spesa proibitiva per un lavoratore su tre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, guerra di droni: i russi colpiscono Odessa, Kiev attacca Mosca
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza