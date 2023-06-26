Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:59 Covid e isolamento positivi, Schillaci: "Lo toglieremo, di fatto inapplicato"

12:52 Coro Lirico siciliano a Palmi per Festival Lirico Teatri Pietra

12:45 Testamento Berlusconi, nella lettera a figli manca il nome di Luigi

12:41 Russia-Ucraina, cosa vuol dire il crollo del Rublo per l'economia di Mosca

12:34 Lo chef di Villa Zito: "Ho ceduto cocaina a Miccichè"

12:34 Immobili: Roma al palo, investimenti di Milano sono il triplo

12:16 Nations League Volley 2023, Italia sconfigge il Canada: Finals più vicine

12:15 Calciomercato Milan, nuova offerta per Pulisic: statunitense più vicino

11:58 Maltempo, temporali su Milano: Seveso e Lambro a rischio esondazioni

11:57 Ascolti tv, testa a testa tra 'Un amore in fondo al mare' e 'Chi l'ha visto?'

11:50 Napoli, esplosione in fabbrica fuochi d'artificio a Roccarainola: disperso operaio

11:33 A Braila in Romania Webuild inaugura ponte sul Danubio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mauve Group Awarded ISO 27001 Certification - The International Standard of Security of Data and Information Held by Businesses

26 giugno 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

British Assessment Bureau

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group, a leading provider of global HR, employment, and business consultancy solutions has been awarded ISO 27001 certification.

Awarded by the British Assessment Bureau, this certification is the international standard for managing risks related to the security of information and data held by an organisation.

This certification demonstrates Mauve's commitment to providing the utmost levels of security to its clients.

Obtaining ISO 27001 certification involved rigorous assessments of Mauve's information security infrastructure – confirming that Mauve employs a spectrum of procedures, such as security information management, robust client confidentiality policies, risk management strategies, and data encryption across the entire organisation.

Companies that are awarded ISO 27001 certification for complying with relevant legal requirements - including GDPR - can benefit from strengthened data security; securing valuable information assets and minimising data threats.

Jonathan Ellis, Mauve Group's System Operations Manager expressed:

"We are delighted to announce Mauve Group has been awarded ISO 27001 certification, which highlights our dedication to upholding the International Standard of Security of Data and Information. This accreditation reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of compliance and proactively mitigating risk to protect our clients' information and data."

Gaining global recognition for operating with a gold standard of practice in the security of information management reaffirms Mauve's position as a trusted global industry leader.

ISO 27001 certification strengthens the organisation's outstanding reputation for compliance and security, providing Mauve with greater visibility to support its growing client base on a global scale. 

About Mauve:

Leading the global mobility industry for over 27 years, Mauve Group is a provider of global Employer of Record and business expansion solutions.

Mauve's services allow companies to provide compliant local employment to their remote workers, without setting up a legal entity themselves. Mauve has developed the global knowledge to support businesses of any size and industry planning to expand internationally.

For more information, please contact Ellie Simmons at press@mauvegroup.com or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108914/Mauve_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mauve-group-awarded-iso-27001-certification--the-international-standard-of-security-of-data-and-information-held-by-businesses-301861148.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza has been awarded ISO 27001 certification business consultancy solutions fornitore d'accesso leading provider of global HR
Vedi anche
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza