Lunedì 25 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:01
Mibro launches two flagship smartwatches for users on the go

23 settembre 2023 | 10.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, the renowned smartwatch brand from Zhenshi Technology, a member of the Xiaomi ecological chain, has launched two new upgraded smartwatches -- Mibro T2, a lifestyle smartwatch to help people achieve the balance of life, work, and wellness; Mibro GS pro, a premium multisport GPS smartwatch designed for athletes and adventurers to perform at their best.

The two smartwatches offer dual-strap options: the T2 has leather and silicone while the GS Pro has enhanced elastic silicone and woven. With REM tracking and a 4PD matrix heart rate sensor, these watches offer enhanced health and sleep monitoring, yielding more precise data. The T2's professional 6-Axis motion sensors and the GS Pro's professional 9-Axis motion sensors improve the precision of activity tracking. Both watches have an altitude barometer, making them good hiking and climbing companions.

The T2's battery life in Daily mode can last up to 10 days, and the GS Pro's 20-day battery life significantly reduces the frequency of charging. These watches are highly waterproof, support global GPS satellite positioning, and high-resolution AMOLED displays. They enable Bluetooth calling, allowing users to answer calls directly from their watches, whether they're busy working or working out.

The T2 combines a precision steel digital watch crown with a curved screen, exuding a high-end aesthetic. The GS Pro elevates this with 316L stainless steel, mirroring the quality of traditional high-end timepieces. The new watches also feature over 100 specialized sport modes for enhanced user exploration.

As the excellent choices for anyone looking for a high-quality, feature-rich smartwatch that combines style and performance, the Mibro T2 and Mibro GS pro will be available in October for purchase through selected retailers worldwide.

Founded in 2015, Zhenshi Information Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd., has created two renowned brands, Xunkids and Mibro. With over 200 top R&D engineers focused on the most advanced technology development on smart wearable devices, Zhenshi is proudly serving over 30 million customers across more than 150 countries worldwide. In 2022, Mibro achieved a 500% sales growth compared to 2021. Mibro's impressive sales achievements also include being featured Thailand Shopee Birthday Sale's best-selling wearables brands along with Amazfit, Huawei, and Garmin on the 12th December, 2022.

For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/ , or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. For business inquiries, please contact: business@mibrofit.com.

Media Contact: pr@mibrofit.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216037/Gs_pro.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mibro-launches-two-flagship-smartwatches-for-users-on-the-go-301934197.html

