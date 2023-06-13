Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

MMITA launches its first mobile app as a breakthrough social platform integrated with Augmented Reality

13 giugno 2023 | 10.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

alternate text

The Next Frontier in Augmented Reality to create personalized experiences

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 June 2023 - MMITA (Meet Me In The Astral), a cutting-edge technology company, launches its mobile app as a new Augmented Reality (AR) platform that allows users to experience and share AR content wherever they are. MMITA offers a creative and immersive opportunity for users to discover the virtual world around them, interact with it, and add their own elements to it.The MMITA platform makes use of Augmented Reality, to provide a personalized experience to each user who desires to be a part of it. With MMITA, users can create and share their own digital content, including advertisements, art, avatars, and more, and place them in real-world environments using their smartphones. The virtual objects placed can be viewed by anyone using the app, and can also be captured as image or video using the camera of the device.

MMITA provides a map with AR objects at different checkpoints, allowing users to discover them and capture them. The collected objects will be placed in their “backpack”, which they can place those objects elsewhere in the AR world. As an innovative social media platform integrated with AR, MMITA also allows users to share and showcase their virtual creations in posts on MMITA’s native social network. Users can connect with their existing friends on MMITA or even share their posts with others on WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook.

"We're thrilled to launch MMITA and offer people a brand new way to interact with the world around them. Our platform is designed to provide a fun, creative, and personalized experience for everyone who uses it, whether they're creating their own content or exploring the content created by others. We believe that MMITA will revolutionize the way people experience Augmented Reality and will be a game-changer in the industry. We have released our SDK and invite game and application developers as well as other content creators to be early pioneers in this new AR universe. We expect that through our own efforts and those of partners or developers that want to sell AR games and applications on the platform, we will see a steady increase of exciting, fun, and value-added applications for both businesses and consumers," said Gene Kim, Chief Executive Officer of MMITA

The MMITA mobile app has numerous possibilities for future use, including AR interactive games for consumer brands, virtual art galleries for exhibitions, 3D AR Chatbot as receptionists, and also mass or individually targeted advertising solutions on local buildings. The MMITA team is concurrently working with hardware developers focused on AR glasses, which will ultimately allow users to experience mixed reality in a more holistic manner.

MMITA is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information about MMITA, please visit the company's website at https://www.mmita.com/.

Honman Li

honman.li@ogilvy.com

+852 9638 1208

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
app as applicativo app platform integrated
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza