Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:53 Napoli, esplosione in fabbrica fuochi artificio Roccarainola: morto operaio

13:48 Digitale, Comitato interministeriale propone la revisione della Strategia Nazionale per la Banda Ultra Larga

13:35 F1 Gp Gran Bretagna a Silverstone, orari Sky e Tv 8 qualifiche e gara in tv

13:32 Calciomercato, D'Ambrosio vicino alla Lazio

12:59 Covid e isolamento positivi, Schillaci: "Lo toglieremo, di fatto inapplicato"

12:52 Coro Lirico siciliano a Palmi per Festival Lirico Teatri Pietra

12:45 Testamento Berlusconi, nella lettera a figli manca il nome di Luigi

12:41 Russia-Ucraina, cosa vuol dire il crollo del Rublo per l'economia di Mosca

12:34 Palermo, lo chef di Villa Zito: "Ho ceduto cocaina a Miccichè"

12:34 Immobili: Roma al palo, investimenti di Milano sono il triplo

12:16 Nations League Volley 2023, Italia sconfigge il Canada: Finals più vicine

12:15 Calciomercato Milan, nuova offerta per Pulisic: statunitense più vicino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Moldova Digital Summit 2023: Moldova Emerges as the Premier Tech Hub in Central and Eastern Europe

23 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moldova is a regional leader in digitalization, and currently 40% of public services intended for the general population, especially for entrepreneurs, are available online. Looking to maintain the digitalization trend, the Government of Moldova's aim is to double the number of public services intended for citizens in the next year. The most important pillar for Moldova to become a true digital and innovation hub in Central and Eastern Europe is creating a complex platform providing access to important technological resources, expertise, know-how, as well as collaboration and investment opportunities. The latest Moldova Digital Summit, organized by ATIC, was the largest event dedicated to Moldova's digital transformation and technological innovations, attended by 2,500 participants, including 68 speakers, experts and leaders of tech and business communities from 30 countries.

The theme of the event "Evolve towards a Borderless Future" shows the direction in which Moldova is heading, shaped by global trends.

The G2C borders was also challenged to disappear through the launch of Moldova Government super app "EVO", which will provide access to all public services at their fingertips. In addition. The e–Governance Agency of Moldova signed a Memorandum with Romania, for the development of a common digital space between the two countries.

As of 2022 the ICT sector in Moldova has recorded the highest growth rate among all sectors of the economy of over 45%, employs 3% of the active population, and has a significant contribution of about 7.4% to the country's GDP accounting for 11% of country's exports valued at over USD 500 million.

Moldova has access high-speed internet, which ranks it 6th for the lowest fixed broadband costs and enjoys 100% mobile network coverage. The legal framework for IT campaigns positions Moldova at a regional level as the country offering the most attractive business incentives, such as a single 7% tax turnover within the Moldova Innovation and Technology Park (MITP) – a virtual park that combines EU best practices and simplifies bureaucratic procedures.

MITP residents' employees now have remote work opportunities, IT Visas facilitate foreign talent hiring, and new "contactless business" laws minimize the need for physical presence in Moldova.

Moldova Digital Summit is organized by the Moldovan Association of ICT Companies under the auspices of the Prime Minister and financed by USAID, the Governments of Sweden, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, and the EU Delegation.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtdkHhrAIA0Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108582/ATIC.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moldova-digital-summit-2023-moldova-emerges-as-the-premier-tech-hub-in-central-and-eastern-europe-301857930.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza as well as innovation hub in Central Government of Moldova's aim as
Vedi anche
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza