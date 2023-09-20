Cerca nel sito
 
Navigate UC&C Challenges with IR's Collab Compass

20 settembre 2023 | 09.10
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SYDNEY, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI) a leading provider of global performance management and analytics for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), today launched Çollab Compass, an online tool. Collab Compass calculates the time an organization spends on its UC&C challenges and provides guidance on solutions to address these in a personalized report.  

The modern business landscape demands highly efficient collaboration for organizations of all sizes. The bigger the organization, the more diverse the technology and infrastructure involved. Managing these complexities results in time and cost inefficiencies, network disruptions and lost productivity. Collab Compass is designed to help organizations find their way out of the collaboration wilderness.

"Poor performing UC&C ecosystems have a detrimental impact on today's dynamic work environments. Detecting and addressing these issues proactively is essential. Collab Compass is our endeavor to help organizations assess and optimize their communication and collaboration environments," said JohnRuthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

As per IDC, worldwide UC&C revenue grew 9.8% yearly to $59.3 billion in 2022.[1] This level of investment is driving the growing need to monitor and manage these UC&C environments, ensuring performance issues are identified and resolved quickly.

With the increase in multiple UC&C tools, a lack of full-stack observability could impact user and customer experience. Audio and video quality issues, managing multiple devices and migration assurance are other top challenges. If these issues are not managed on a timely basis, they tend to reoccur, causing frustrations for IT teams on account of the time wasted fixing them, and a poor experience for end-users.  

IR provides enterprise-grade performance and experience management solutions to help organizations get quality Return on Investment (ROI) on their UC&C technology stack.

For more information, access Collab Compass.

[1] https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS505201238

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navigate-ucc-challenges-with-irs-collab-compass-301933055.html

