Martedì 19 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:33
comunicato stampa

New Benchmark Data Demonstrates Power of Volt and Redpanda for Real-Time Decisioning

19 settembre 2023 | 13.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data, the only no-compromise data platform built to support applications that require speed, scale, and consistency — all at once — today announced the results of a recent performance benchmark showing that Volt and Redpanda combine to provide a powerful solution for companies seeking to capitalize on real-time decisioning and real-time data processing.

"We pair really well with Volt to enable companies to take real-time actions on streaming data at a much lower total cost of ownership than other solutions," said Chris Larsen, Director of Strategic Partners and Alliances at Redpanda.

The benchmark—the first in a series of benchmarks Volt plans to conduct with Redpanda—simulated turning network switch records into billable line items using a 6-node Redpanda + Volt cluster. It demonstrated that Volt was able to process over 100,000 complex decisions per second for less than US$13 an hour in operating costs. 

Making timely decisions on real-time data at scale is forcing far too many companies to add layers to their stacks, resulting in costly hodge-podge solutions that ultimately break or don't provide optimal functionality when it comes to managing streaming data while reducing latency.

Built from the ground up with a native Apache Kafka API, Redpanda eliminates complexity, maximizes performance, and reduces costs. Its lean architecture squeezes the most out of resources to provide 10x-lower latencies and up to 6x lower costs – without sacrificing reliability. The Volt Active Data platform is optimized for sub-10-millisecond response times on in-event data without forcing compromises on resilience or accuracy. Combined, the platforms offer companies a no-risk way to have all the power they need to handle their streaming data at scale by reducing their footprint size and latency.

"This is a huge opportunity for us, but of course it's an even bigger opportunity for the entire streaming data ecosystem," said Volt CEO David Flower. "The power of Volt and Redpanda isn't just technical but financial: you get true business results by tapping into true real-time decisions and actions, all while reducing your architecture footprint and TCO."

About Volt Active Data 

The Volt Active Data Platform enables companies to unlock the full value of their data and applications by making it possible to have scale without compromising on speed, accuracy, or consistency. Based on a simplified stack and an ingest-to-action layer that can perform sub 10-millisecond decisioning, Volt's unique, no-compromises foundation gives enterprises the ability to maximize the ROI of their 5G, IoT, AI/ML, and other investments, ensure "five 9's" uptime, prevent fraud and intrusion, deliver hyper-personalized customer engagement, and save on operational costs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805076/Volt_Active_Data_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-benchmark-data-demonstrates-power-of-volt-and-redpanda-for-real-time-decisioning-301931403.html

