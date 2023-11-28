New process definition capabilities in PIMS further enhance quality assurance and "right -first-time" initiatives for pharma manufacturers

WOKING, England, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS unveils new process definition templates in its latest release, PIMS 5.1. Process definition templates enable pharma manufacturers to template process steps and quality specifications for faster process definition set-up and improved harmonization across the manufacturing teams to further enhance quality assurance (QA) and "right-first-time" initiatives.

Providing contextualized access to aggregated manufacturing data, PIMS offers a single source of data truth for efficient gathering, sharing and analysis of critical manufacturing process and quality data to support continued process verification (CPV), investigations and process optimization.

This release builds on recent PIMS' process definition enhancements that added process definition versioning and approvals to help alleviate manual standard operating procedure (SOP) requirements and enhance QA for a more robust GxP environment.

PIMS' customers report that these standardized process definition templates will reduce their manual process definition set-up and enable easy, harmonized site and product comparisons.

"Our customers recognize the value of being able to trace their process data over time, not only for tech transfer but also to help them learn from their historical data and optimize future process development," says Pietro Forgione, General Manager at IDBS. "Having their critical process data in PIMS already gives them the assurance of data integrity and these new enhancements now make it even easier to complete QA and validation steps and move them closer to 'right-first-time' manufacturing."

To learn more, register for the December 6 webinar here.

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharmaceutical organizations accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of the next generation of life-changing therapies that advance human health worldwide. From lab through manufacturing, IDBS leverages its 30+ years of experience working with a diverse list of customers – including 18 of the top 20 global BioPharma companies – and deep expertise in scientific informatics and process data management to tackle today's most complex challenges.

Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook product, IDBS has extended solutions across the entire value chain for BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM). Built on analytics-centric and cloud-native technology, IDBS Polar and Skyland PIMS platforms are powered by a digital data backbone to drive faster and smarter decisions in drug development and across the supply chain.

Learn more at idbs.com.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES e | mediaenquiries@idbs.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007678/IDBS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-process-definition-capabilities-in-pims-further-enhance-quality-assurance-and-right--first-time-initiatives-for-pharma-manufacturers-301996766.html