Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:34 Femminicidio Salsomaggiore, carabiniera che ha arrestato l'omicida: "Continuava a colpirla"

17:12 Strage Fidene, Palazzo Chigi: "Avvocatura Stato non ha mai chiesto non luogo a procedere per Campiti"

16:52 Israele-Hamas, la galassia delle fazioni a Gaza e le mani sugli ostaggi

16:50 BorromeodeSilva si aggiudica il primo posto ai Best in Classic 2023

16:43 Strage Brandizzo, indagati altri due dipendenti Rfi e la società

16:40 Arriva il decalogo di Altroconsumo per risparmiare in settimana bianca

16:33 Tra William e Harry "danni irreparabili", ecco perché

16:32 Immobiliare, Ciccarelli (Quimmo): "Verso aggregazione mercato giudiziario, finanziario e libero"

16:31 Immobiliare, Zirnstein (Scenari Immobiliari): "Chiusura 2023 con calo scambi di circa 15%"

16:21 Pnrr Italia, via libera Ue a quarta rata. Meloni: "16,5 miliardi entro la fine di quest'anno"

16:14 Immobiliare, Paterna (Sinergie): "Managerialità, trasparenza e comunicazione skills buon agente"

16:13 Expo 2030, Meloni tira la volata a Roma: "Qui ogni Nazione avrà suo spazio come pari tra pari"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New process definition capabilities in PIMS further enhance quality assurance and "right -first-time" initiatives for pharma manufacturers

28 novembre 2023 | 16.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WOKING, England, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS unveils new process definition templates in its latest release, PIMS 5.1. Process definition templates enable pharma manufacturers to template process steps and quality specifications for faster process definition set-up and improved harmonization across the manufacturing teams to further enhance quality assurance (QA) and "right-first-time" initiatives.

Providing contextualized access to aggregated manufacturing data, PIMS offers a single source of data truth for efficient gathering, sharing and analysis of critical manufacturing process and quality data to support continued process verification (CPV), investigations and process optimization.

This release builds on recent PIMS' process definition enhancements that added process definition versioning and approvals to help alleviate manual standard operating procedure (SOP) requirements and enhance QA for a more robust GxP environment.

PIMS' customers report that these standardized process definition templates will reduce their manual process definition set-up and enable easy, harmonized site and product comparisons.

"Our customers recognize the value of being able to trace their process data over time, not only for tech transfer but also to help them learn from their historical data and optimize future process development," says Pietro Forgione, General Manager at IDBS. "Having their critical process data in PIMS already gives them the assurance of data integrity and these new enhancements now make it even easier to complete QA and validation steps and move them closer to 'right-first-time' manufacturing."

To learn more, register for the December 6 webinar here.

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharmaceutical organizations accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of the next generation of life-changing therapies that advance human health worldwide. From lab through manufacturing, IDBS leverages its 30+ years of experience working with a diverse list of customers – including 18 of the top 20 global BioPharma companies – and deep expertise in scientific informatics and process data management to tackle today's most complex challenges.

Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook product, IDBS has extended solutions across the entire value chain for BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM). Built on analytics-centric and cloud-native technology, IDBS Polar and Skyland PIMS platforms are powered by a digital data backbone to drive faster and smarter decisions in drug development and across the supply chain.

Learn more at idbs.com.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES e |  mediaenquiries@idbs.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007678/IDBS_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-process-definition-capabilities-in-pims-further-enhance-quality-assurance-and-right--first-time-initiatives-for-pharma-manufacturers-301996766.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza its latest release set up settaggio release
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, da ingegneri a operai: ecco le figure professionali introvabili
News to go
Ondata di maltempo al Centro-Sud, allerta gialla in 9 regioni
News to go
Israele-Hamas, tregua prorogata di due giorni
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"
News to go
"L'inflazione potrebbe aumentare ancora": l'avvertimento della Bce
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Testato missile a propulsione nucleare"
News to go
Roma, truffe ad anziani: sgominata una banda
News to go
Migranti, maxi sbarco a Lampedusa: 573 a bordo di un peschereccio
News to go
Sciopero 15 dicembre, Salvini: "Precettazione? Valuterò"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, attesa per l'esito dell'autopsia
News to go
Allarme bomba in Belgio, chiuse 30 scuole


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza