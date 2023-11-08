Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Newgen Recognized in October 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Fourth Time in a Row

08 novembre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Newgen has been identified as a Niche Player based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

NEW DELHI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. Newgen has been positioned as a Niche Player for the fourth time in a row. The report analyzed 17 low code application platform providers.

According to Gartner, "The low-code application platforms (LCAPs) are used to rapidly develop and run custom applications by abstracting and minimizing the use of programming languages. Enterprise LCAPs are a subset of this market that target a wider range of developer personas—especially enterprise developers—and provide features essential for application delivery and maintenance in midsize and large organizations. LCAPs are the foundation for a wide range of application types, application components, and process automation."

"Being agile and customer-centric has always been Newgen's priority. We believe this recognition from Gartner further validates our consistent efforts to empower organizations in automating complex business processes and managing content at scale. Newgen has been at the forefront of modernizing technology stacks, leveraging innovative tools and frameworks like Generative AI, OpenAPI, microservices, and intuitive user interfaces (UI). These investments have enabled us to make application development faster and smarter, meeting the evolving needs of businesses in a rapidly changing digital landscape," said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automationcontent servicescommunication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Media Contact: swati.srivastava@newgensoft.com

 Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836509/Newgen_Logo_Logo.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newgen-recognized-in-october-2023-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-low-code-application-platforms-fourth-time-in-a-row-301981273.html

