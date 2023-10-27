Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
comunicato stampa

NOVEMBER 9: Shutterstock Showcase: Creative AI

27 ottobre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

See the Power of Shutterstock's Massive, High-Quality Content Library  

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. today announced that it will host the second in its ongoing series of virtual showcase events, Shutterstock Showcase: Creative AI. Leveraging the global creative platform's high-quality content library of more than 700 million stock images and full-service creative workflow solutions, Shutterstock Showcase will offer transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies an inside look at the infinite possibilities created by the platform's newly announced creative AI-powered editing features.

WHAT: 

WHO: Hear from Shutterstock's own global industry experts including Dr. Alessandra Sala, Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science; Michaël Chaize, Senior Director of Product; and Dade Orgeron, Vice President of 3D Innovation.

WHEN: Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 9-10am PT / 12-1pm ET / 5-6pm GMT

WHERE: Virtual - Register HERE

About Shutterstock ShowcaseShutterstock Showcase launched in May 2023 as a virtual series of events highlighting perspectives and insights from various Shutterstock business leaders, partners and industry peers, as well as renowned artists, creators and thought leaders from various creative industries. The rotating series will center around topics Shutterstock identifies as critical to advancing creative storytelling, ranging from best practices to groundbreaking products and services, to real-world case studies around industry innovation and challenging topics across the creative and technology sectors. Click here to watch the first-ever "Shutterstock Showcase: GenAI" or for more information visit shutterstock.com/discover/events-ai-showcase.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258530/SSTK_Showcase_Release_Image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/november-9-shutterstock-showcase-creative-ai-301968910.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
