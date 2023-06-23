Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:53 Napoli, esplosione in fabbrica fuochi artificio Roccarainola: morto operaio

13:48 Digitale, Comitato interministeriale propone la revisione della Strategia Nazionale per la Banda Ultra Larga

13:35 F1 Gp Gran Bretagna a Silverstone, orari Sky e Tv 8 qualifiche e gara in tv

13:32 Calciomercato, D'Ambrosio vicino alla Lazio

12:59 Covid e isolamento positivi, Schillaci: "Lo toglieremo, di fatto inapplicato"

12:52 Coro Lirico siciliano a Palmi per Festival Lirico Teatri Pietra

12:45 Testamento Berlusconi, nella lettera a figli manca il nome di Luigi

12:41 Russia-Ucraina, cosa vuol dire il crollo del Rublo per l'economia di Mosca

12:34 Palermo, lo chef di Villa Zito: "Ho ceduto cocaina a Miccichè"

12:34 Immobili: Roma al palo, investimenti di Milano sono il triplo

12:16 Nations League Volley 2023, Italia sconfigge il Canada: Finals più vicine

12:15 Calciomercato Milan, nuova offerta per Pulisic: statunitense più vicino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nufinetes Digital Wallet Integrates Desktop Browser for Simple and Secure Access

23 giugno 2023 | 13.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nufinetes announced today that it has released a new update for its wallet app. This update allows users to easily access their blockchain-based assets from desktop or mobile and connect to an integrated browser that improves connectivity and enhances security.

Users can find the download links to the latest version of the app for their device at the Nufinetes website.

‍Integrated Browser for Mac and PCOne of the most popular additions in the previous release was the integrated browser that allows mobile devices to seamlessly connect to decentralized applications (dApps). With this new release, that functionality has been added to Desktop so users can keep their VIMworld experience all within a single app offering security benefits as well as being very convenient. Using this feature on Desktop will expand the Nufinetes wallet to a larger window size to make accessing sites like VIMworld as optimal as possible.

Accurate ‍Gas Fee EstimationThe Nufinetes team also upgraded the gas fee estimation feature. When a user sends tokens, interacts with a contract, or does anything else on the blockchain, there is a payment for that computation. That payment is calculated in gas and is paid to the blockchain. These fees can vary widely depending on the complexity of the transaction. While speed and efficiency is key to a great user experience, Nufinetes strives to accurately estimate that gas transaction fee.

Transaction History UpgradeFor all wallets, users will now find a longer and more comprehensive transaction history available. To get more details about transactions and to download a full history, the user will be directed to visit the official block explorer of the respective blockchain.

About NufinetesNufinetes is a comprehensive multi-chain wallet created by the development team at VIMworld that can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment. Grab the Nufinetes wallet from nufinetes.com - compatible with mobile OS, device or web browser of choice.

Twitter — WebsiteDiscord

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129240/VIMworld_Integration.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129241/Nufinetes_Connecting_to_VIMworld.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/VIMworld_New_Logo_V1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nufinetes-digital-wallet-integrates-desktop-browser-for-simple-and-secure-access-301860826.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Secure Access Access update aggiornamento di un programma
Vedi anche
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza