Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:45 Terremoto oggi Turchia, sisma magnitudo 5.1 a sud di Istanbul

13:32 Sciopero medici e infermieri, domani a rischio 1,5 milioni di prestazioni

13:30 Torino, trovato cadavere di un uomo in cantina: ucciso a martellate

13:17 Caso Genovese, ex imprenditore annuncia abbreviato in altro processo per stupro

13:14 Romano, 'presenza invasiva criminalità sui social, le associazioni non sono più segrete'  

13:14 Csel, la scuola il comparto con l'anzianità di servizio più bassa, 12 anni contro una media di 16,6

13:13 Gen. Angelosanto, 'sui criptotelefonini siamo in ritardo e abbiamo limiti normativi'

13:07 Rauti (Bocconi), 'hacker entrano nel sistema indagini interforze o creano fake news'

13:07 Cop28, al-Jaber e la polemica sui combustibili fossili: "Rispetto la scienza"

13:02 Partita la 1000 Miglia Experience Uae 2023

12:57 Saviano ospite di 'Muschio Selvaggio' di Fedez: "La fama? Una cosa orrenda?

12:51 Zelensky, Zaluzhny e i comandanti militari: cosa sta succedendo in Ucraina

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nuvei enters global payments partnership with Microsoft

04 dicembre 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Nuvei's agile payments technology is enhancing Microsoft's checkout experience and opening new revenue streams for its customers

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has partnered with Microsoft to deliver leading payment experiences for customers of its products, solutions, and services across many of its key markets.

Microsoft will start using Nuvei's customizable and agile payments technology in the Middle East and the Africa region, while benefiting from Nuvei's deep knowledge of local markets to optimize its payments for recurring billing and individual transactions across both its Office and Xbox product ranges.

Other benefits of Nuvei's global payments capabilities Microsoft is harnessing include optimized authorization rates through local acquisition and superior risk management that minimize false declines, as well as Nuvei's ability to offer all of the relevant local alternative payment methods (APMs) to each market through a single integration. Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO said: "Enabling Microsoft to connect to its customers across a wide range of products is testament to our technology and dedication to world-class customer service. We're excited to optimize payments for such a universal brand that is trusted and relied upon by so many people."

"We're pleased to extend our payment solutions to the Middle East and African region," added Ajith Thekadath, Vice President Global Payments at Microsoft. "Whether it is a one-off purchase, software subscription, or in-game purchasing, payments are critical to our overall customer experience.  Partnering with Nuvei enables our customers to pay wherever they are and whenever they want to."

Extending the partnership across geographies and use cases

Nuvei and Microsoft are committed to extending this partnership across additional markets, as well as exploring new use cases to enhance the overall Microsoft experience. This includes Microsoft Dynamics 365, its business applications technology suite that drives operational efficiency and improved enterprise resource management.

Fayer commented: "As two innovative, technology-led businesses that provide solutions to many of the leading international brands across the globe, it makes sense to explore how we can work more cooperatively as we grow our commercial relationship."

About Nuvei 

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the global fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 669 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration. 

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

NVEI-IR

Contact: 

Public Relations

alexandra.bucur @nuvei.com  

Investor Relations

IR@nuvei.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263426/Nuvei_logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuvei-enters-global-payments-partnership-with-microsoft-302002645.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza payments technology enhancing Microsoft's checkout Nuvei's
Vedi anche
News to go
Operazione antiterrorismo, due arresti per diffusione contenuti jihadisti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ponte 8 dicembre, 13 milioni di italiani in viaggio
Belen e la depressione: "Stavo morendo" - Video
Fedez da Mara Venier: "Ho pensato al suicidio, mi ha salvato la famiglia" - Video
News to go
Macron: "Israele rischia di scatenare 10 anni di guerra"
News to go
Pensioni, da dicembre assegno più alto: il motivo
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta: "Scappava, ma l'ho rincorsa e uccisa"
News to go
Tredicesima 2023, il 91% andrà in pagamenti e bollette
News to go
Influenza 2023, arriva la dieta antigelo
News to go
Maria Callas, 'La Divina' nasceva 100 anni fa
News to go
Vespa, per il tribunale Ue ce n'è una sola


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza