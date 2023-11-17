Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:13 Sciopero Roma, molti autisti Atac e tassisti scelgono di non aderire: "E' insensato"

14:07 Ascolti tv, giovedì 16 novembre testa a testa tra Montalbano in replica e 'Grande Fratello'

14:06 Ultima generazione, attivista che ha imbrattato l'Arco della Pace: "Ecco perché l'ho fatto"

13:51 Israele, Gaza e il "futuro complesso" dell'operazione di terra: l'analisi

13:50 Sudcorea verso lo stop al consumo di carne di cane "ma solo dal 2027"

13:46 Primo bacio tra Kate e William in The Crown, trionfa romanticismo

13:23 Successo nel lavoro, come ottenerlo: le abitudini da cambiare

13:08 Manovra, studenti in corteo. A Roma cori pro Palestina e foto Meloni e Netanyahu sporchi di sangue

13:07 Ferrari k.o. per un tombino a Las Vegas: non è un caso isolato, i precedenti

13:04 Allarme antibiotico resistenza, "ogni anno 11mila morti in Italia": cause e cosa fare

12:30 Educazione finanziaria e benessere economico, l'iniziativa di Banca d'Italia e Ocse

12:25 Meloni a Zagabria: "Accordo con Albania su migranti è esempio da replicare"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Olight Unveils Brand New Baton 4 / Premium Edition and Warrior X4 for Black Friday

17 novembre 2023 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a leader in mobile lighting solutions, unveiled the Baton 4 / Premium Edition, the Warrior X4, and more in a dazzling product launch event on November 16th, 7:00 PM (EST), which was live-streamed on its Official YouTube channel named Olightworld.

Compared to the previous Baton 3, The Baton 4 shines with an 8.3% increase in output, reaching 1,300 lumens and a longer beam distance at 170 meters. It features an intuitive laser micro-perforation lumen and battery level indicator, which required significant engineering efforts to integrate within the narrow space of the compact flashlight.

The Baton 4 Premium Edition features a custom charging case that houses a 5000mAh battery, providing a 42% capacity boost compared to the Baton 3 charging case. This extends the flashlight's Moonlight mode runtime to an impressive 190 days, doubling its previous performance. This versatile case doubles as a power bank for external devices, and is compatible to charge the Baton 3, S1RⅡ, Perun Mini, and Perun 2 Mini inside of the case. It includes a built-in LED display button for easy control and step-less dimming, automatically turning off the light when the lid is closed for a seamless user experience.

The Warrior X4 delivers 2,600 lumens and a 630-meter range, representing a 12% increase compared with its predecessor. It supports both Type C and MCC3 magnetic charging, boasts an intuitive metal tail switch, and a built-in battery status indicator. This flashlight offers two lighting modes for different scenarios and optional user-friendly remote switch operation.

"I hope our products can bring value to users and truly meet the market's demands." said Jeff, the Baton and Warrior Series Product Director.

This event also showcases Olight's most popular products in new colorways. This includes the Thanksgiving edition Marauder Mini Golden Black, expressing gratitude as the holiday season nears. You can discover other creative products like the Seeker 4 Pro in White, Seeker 4 Mini Ti, and more innovative EDC lights.

During the Black Friday event, Olight will be gifting free flashlights to both new and recurring customers, with some products receiving discounts of up to 50%.

For more surprises, visit olightstore.com or the store site specific to your country.

[About Olight]

Olight is a leading provider of portable lighting solutions, dedicated to its mission of "illuminating the world". It's diverse range of products serves various scenarios, including household, outdoor, and other applications, with products that are sold and utilized worldwide across Europe, the Americas, and other regions worldwide.

Find more information at olightworld.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2279810/image_1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/olight-unveils-brand-new-baton-4--premium-edition-and-warrior-x4-for-black-friday-301992016.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Altro Olight Unveils mobile lighting solutions Premium Edition launch event
Vedi anche
News to go
Fisco, zero sanzioni sulle imprese con piena collaborazione
News to go
Sciopero generale, ecco i settori coinvolti e le fasce orarie
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin e Filippo Turetta, proseguono ricerche ragazzi scomparsi
News to go
Salario minimo, arriva l’emendamento della maggioranza
News to go
Migranti, 331mila arrivi in Ue nel 2023: i dati Frontex
News to go
Maltempo oggi sull'Italia, temperature giù
News to go
Usa-Cina, incontro Biden-Xi: come è andata
News to go
Antitrust avvia indagine su prezzi trasporto aereo per Sicilia e Sardegna
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin e Filippo Turetta, a 5 giorni scomparsa ancora nessuna traccia
News to go
Inflazione, Istat rivede al ribasso le stime per ottobre
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Meloni a Erdogan: "Lavorare a de-escalation del conflitto"
News to go
Obbligo catene invernali 2023, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza