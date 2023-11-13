Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:52 Gaza, Tajani: "Pronti a curare in Italia bimbi palestinesi feriti"

14:50 Grillo da Fazio, Bongiorno replica: "Ha trasformato dramma in show"

14:42 Eicma: nel 2024 i 110 anni di storia dell’evento espositivo, presentato il logo celebrativo

14:30 A Roma la Lpg week, una settimana di eventi dedicati al Gpl

14:21 Xi Jinping 'l'americano', il ritorno a San Francisco del leader cinese

14:08 Gina Lollobrigida, factotum Piazzolla condannato a 3 anni

14:01 Critiche al film 'Ferrari', la star Adam Driver manda 'affanc...' il pubblico

13:59 Ricky Tognazzi: "A 'Ballando con le Stelle' ho perso... 10 chili"

13:50 Covid, antivirali e terapie: ecco le nuove linee guida sul trattamento del virus

13:45 Manovra 2024, Bonomi: "E' ragionevole, ma incompleta: manca strategia di crescita"

13:29 Calenda, forum all'Adnkronos: "Riforme? Male. Sciopero? È diritto ma sembra politico. Pd? Ostaggio del M5S"

12:43 Il granchio blu arriva alla Camera, showcooking e degustazione domani a Montecitorio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Oprah Winfrey Nominated for 'Pet Penny Challenge' for Pets, Video of Multicultural Children Shouting 'Oprah' Together Appears in New York Times Square

13 novembre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Expected to Lead to Campaigns for Pet-Related Legislation Reforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holding dogs and cats, the children appealed to Oprah Winfrey, saying, 'Oprah, please join us.'

The video surfaced in New York Times Square on November 11th, where children sent a message to Oprah Winfrey, has become a sensation. The children requested that Oprah Winfrey's dog join the pet-exclusive social networking service (SNS) XOOX application, launched on November 11th, based on short-form content challenges.

XOOX operates a system where 1 penny is donated to the XOOX Foundation upon app registration. The foundation plans to use these funds for global campaigns advocating for unified pet-related legislation reforms. XOOX Foundation Chairman Keith Kim stated, "Laws vary from country to country due to differences in race, religion, politics, and culture, but I believe that laws for the protection of companion animals can be unified worldwide." He added, "As pet protection laws are still weak in many countries, through campaigns, I hope that better laws can be created."

Oprah Winfrey is widely known for her exceptional love for her dogs, to the extent of leaving a substantial inheritance for them. As a globally influential talk show host, she has consistently used her voice to advocate for the rightful rights of women and African Americans. Now, there is considerable attention on whether she will respond to the heartfelt wishes of children for their pets by joining the XOOX app, and who she might nominate as the next pet in the upcoming pet challenge.

XOOX is an application operated through pet accounts, not human ones. XOOX provides a service function that analyzes the patterns around the eyelids and eyes of pets to register their Face Detection biometric ID and then verify their identification. In XOOX, pets can share their daily lives as the main characters, interact with followers, and become influencers by participating in challenges. Alongside its short-form content application, XOOX has introduced specialized pet applications, including pet-exclusive music, urine diagnostic kits, and games. Additionally, they plan to launch an application integrating pet DNA and MBTI, building on the release of the pet urine diagnostic kit app developed in collaboration with Medical Cloud, a global genetic analysis company based on NGS technology.

Company: XOOX LAB,INCWebsite Address: www.xoox.pet   Contact Person: Kristen KimEmail address: Press@xoox.pet

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjumbyO2AYY

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oprah-winfrey-nominated-for-pet-penny-challenge-for-pets-video-of-multicultural-children-shouting-oprah-together-appears-in-new-york-times-square-301985836.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza Together Appears in New York Times Square Pet Penny Challenge Multicultural Children Shouting New York Times Square
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Su 30 mld misure espansive solo 9,4% a imprese"
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, venerdì Italia- Macedonia del Nord
News to go
'Ndrangheta in Liguria, 26 arresti
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Idf: catturati oltre 20 miliziani Hamas
News to go
Indi Gregory, Meloni: "Fatto il possibile ma non è bastato"
News to go
Salari, le donne guadagnano 8mila euro in meno
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Tasse, quasi la metà degli italiani non dichiara redditi
News to go
Tornano sole e caldo sull'Italia: le previsioni
News to go
Nassiriya 20 anni dopo, l'omaggio ai 19 italiani uccisi nella strage
News to go
Agricoltura 'verde', via libera agli aiuti di Stato: ecco per chi
News to go
Meloni agli italiani: "Volete decidere o continuare a guardare?"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza