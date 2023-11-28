Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:49
comunicato stampa

OverIT named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions for Utilities 2023-2024

28 novembre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions for Utilities 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment.

Asset volumes explosions, evolution from asset- to customer centricity, and resource scarcity are the three big shifts happening in the sector.

The IDC MarketScape noted, "After almost 25 years in the business and over 150 implementations in the industry, OverIT is widely recognized as an expert in addressing utility needs in the FSM space. The vendor is growing its commitment to the industry and is praised for having a highly competent team."

The report also noted, "Customers consistently recognize the quality of OverIT's solution, the company's ability to productize innovation (including through its co-innovation program), and the quality of the relationship — both institutionally and from a support standpoint — across project and operations."

"Field service and mobile workforce management are areas of critical innovation for industries such as utilities that need to handle growing complexity and volumes in the field in the face of a creeping technical talent crunch," said Jean Francois Segalotto, Senior Associate Advisor, IDC Energy Insights. "Vendors in this space are leveraging technology innovation to support assisted and automated decision making, technician augmentation, and deeper utility- and asset-centric functionality, all wrapped up in cloud delivery".

"Utilities managing mission-critical operations in complex scenarios require a trusted digital partner for Field Service Management," said Andrea Bardini, Chief Marketing Officer at OverIT. "Deep industry expertise, dedicated FSM capabilities, and proven customer success are our key differentiators".

Get the IDC excerpt report: https://www.overit.ai/analysts-reports/idc/idc-marketscape-fsm-utilities-2023-2024/

Source: IDC, MarketScape: Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions for Utilities 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment, Doc# US50036223, November 2023)

Disclaimer:

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

OverIT, backed by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance, is a multinational company with 20+ years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management software. The company is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading FSM and AR industries vendor, according to its product offering and deep industry expertise. OverIT has over 300 customers in 30+ countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740678/OverIT_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/overit-named-a-leader-in-the-idc-marketscape-for-worldwide-field-service-management-solutions-for-utilities-2023-2024-301998022.html

