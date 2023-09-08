Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:12 Omicidio Saman, difensore padre: "Shabbar non sa da chi è stata uccisa la figlia"

10:05 Ucraina-Russia, droni Mosca su Odessa e Mykolaiv

09:54 Monza, accoltella il vicino che bestemmia: arrestato 44enne

09:54 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, oggi 13esima tappa: percorso, in tv e streaming

09:47 Nuoro, autotrasportatore ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

09:28 Ucraina, reclutamento illegale cubani in Russia: arrestate 17 persone

09:28 Carburanti, oggi prezzi benzina in rialzo

09:23 Carlo III, per il re primo anno di trono e il 62% dei consensi

09:09 Cheese 2023, edizione dedicata ai 'prati'

09:03 Mattarella: "Violenza su donne intollerabile barbarie sociale"

08:45 Meteo Italia, oggi torna caldo africano: previsioni per weekend rovente

08:26 US Open, Sabalenka e Gauff in finale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PallyCon introducing DRM License Cipher: A Shield Against Software-Level DRM Vulnerabilities

08 settembre 2023 | 05.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PallyCon, a leading provider of content security and multi-DRM solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of new feature PallyCon DRM License Cipher that will combat the vulnerabilities in software-level DRM solutions.

In today's digital era, the protection of digital content is more crucial than ever. Digital Rights Management (DRM) systems stand as the first line of defense, ensuring that copyrighted content remains secure and accessible only to authorized users. However, vulnerabilities in software-level DRM solutions have posed significant challenges to content security. PallyCon is excited to unveil a formidable solution that combats these vulnerabilities head-on - PallyCon DRM License Cipher.

Understanding the Challenge

Software-level DRM implementations have historically been susceptible to various attacks. Malicious actors exploit weak points in the software to reverse engineer content decryption methods, tamper with license request responses, and compromise sensitive content keys. This not only threatens the content owners' revenues but also tarnishes their intellectual property rights.

A Multilayered Defense: DRM License Cipher

DRM License Cipher is not just another security product; it's a paradigm shift in content protection. PallyCon's solution serves as an impenetrable shield against software-level DRM vulnerabilities, restoring confidence in the security of your digital assets.

Key Features of DRM License Cipher

application security

Embrace the Future: Empower Your DRM with PallyCon's Countermeasure Solution

As the digital landscape evolves, so do the threats that challenge content protection. PallyCon DRM License Cipher solution represents a quantum leap in securing software-level DRM against vulnerabilities. It's time to safeguard users' content with a multilayered approach that combines cutting-edge encryption, whitebox cryptography, and the unparalleled defenses of AppSealing.

Join the revolution. Strengthen your DRM, protect your content. Unveil the future of content security today with PallyCon's groundbreaking countermeasure solution.

About PallyCon

PallyCon is a premium content protection service from INKA Entworks Inc. Trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti Piracy services, Transcoding and packaging service and App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners.

For more info, visit PallyCon or mail obiz@inka.co.kr 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pallycon-introducing-drm-license-cipher-a-shield-against-software-level-drm-vulnerabilities-301921566.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT introducing DRM License Cipher PallyCon DRM License Cipher software level DRM solutions provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Elisabetta II, un anno fa la morte della Regina
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni sull'Italia
News to go
Ryanair taglia voli in Sardegna per la stagione invernale
News to go
Londra, asta da record per collezione Freddie Mercury
News to go
Affitti brevi, stretta in arrivo: multe fino a 5mila euro
News to go
Pallone d'Oro, Messi favorito
News to go
Spazio, anche il Giappone vola sulla Luna
News to go
MotoGp San Marino, Bagnaia sarà in pista
News to go
Trasporto aereo, domani 8 settembre sciopero handling
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, proseguono le indagini
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, prosegue il lavoro della Nazionale a Coverciano
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati dell'80% in 30 anni: lo studio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza