Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:52 Coro Lirico siciliano a Palmi per Festival Lirico Teatri Pietra

12:45 Testamento Berlusconi, nella lettera a figli manca il nome di Luigi

12:41 Russia-Ucraina, cosa vuol dire il crollo del Rublo per l'economia di Mosca

12:34 Lo chef di Villa Zito: "Ho ceduto cocaina a Miccichè"

12:34 Immobili: Roma al palo, investimenti di Milano sono il triplo

12:16 Nations League Volley 2023, Italia sconfigge il Canada: Finals più vicine

12:15 Calciomercato Milan, nuova offerta per Pulisic: statunitense più vicino

11:58 Maltempo, temporali su Milano: Seveso e Lambro a rischio esondazioni

11:57 Ascolti tv, testa a testa tra 'Un amore in fondo al mare' e 'Chi l'ha visto?'

11:50 Napoli, esplosione in fabbrica fuochi d'artificio a Roccarainola: disperso operaio

11:33 A Braila in Romania Webuild inaugura ponte sul Danubio

11:27 Calciomercato Roma, Sanches e Sabitzer ancora in ballo. Spunta McTominay

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Palo Alto Networks to Deliver Best-in-Class Cybersecurity Platforms to Customers in Poland with New Local Cloud Infrastructure

06 luglio 2023 | 11.24
LETTURA: 4 minuti

 Investment in cloud location gives organizations local access to industry-leading zero trust security in Poland to support their data residency needs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and WARSAW, Poland, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of a new cloud location in Poland, giving customers high-performance access to Palo Alto Networks best-in-class cybersecurity capabilities while meeting their data residency needs.

"As the threat landscape evolves, enterprises across Poland and Central Eastern Europe are increasingly vulnerable to new and sophisticated cyberattacks. In response, they are looking for the most advanced technology to enhance their cybersecurity posture and simplify their infrastructure," said Helmut Reisinger, CEO of EMEA and LATAM for Palo Alto Networks. "We are delighted that we can now deliver our best-of-breed security technology and integrated platforms to customers locally from our new cloud location in Poland. This investment is part of our commitment to give our customers around the world local access to our AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities, while helping them with their data location needs."

The new cloud location will give customers domestic, high-performance access to:

Prisma Access

With this investment in Poland, Palo Alto Networks now simplifies security compliance with local cloud security infrastructures in more than 76 countries worldwide.

For more information on Palo Alto Networks regional cloud locations, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/products/regional-cloud-locations

About Palo Alto NetworksPalo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021 and 2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, the Palo Alto Networks logo, Cortex, Cortex XDR, Cortex XSIAM, and Prisma are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325503/4148437/palo_alto_networks_logo_2015.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-to-deliver-best-in-class-cybersecurity-platforms-to-customers-in-poland-with-new-local-cloud-infrastructure-301870999.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza New local cloud Infrastructure cloud cloud computing cloud location gives
Vedi anche
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza