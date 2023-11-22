Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 22 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME TO HOST SECOND PLAYSTATION 5 CLOSED BETA TEST WITH NEW HEROES AND IMPROVEMENTS

21 novembre 2023 | 19.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality video games, announces the second Closed Beta Test (CBT) for PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME on PlayStation 5. The CBT will run from December 15 through January 8 14:00 (in UTC+9) of 2024 in the United States and Europe. Players can secure a spot and pre-register today on the PARAGON website. Access codes will be delivered to participants beginning on December 14.  

During the first successful Closed Beta Test, over 15,000 players participated across 60,262 matches and accumulated over 164,000 hours (equivalent to 1.9 years) of playtime.

This new CBT will add three new heroes from the PC version featuring Morigesh, Yin, and Marty , from the South Korean Virtual Girl group MAVE: created by Metaverse Entertainment. MAVE consists of four virtual members (SIU:, ZENA:, TYRA:, and MARTY:) created through a combination of 3D rendering and scanning technology.

Based on player feedback, several changes have been made for the upcoming CBT, including an alternate D-pad layout to provide a more flexible control method, an auto-purchase feature for in-game items, as well as improvements to the Dual Sense navigation system for players' overall convenience.

PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME is a team-based TPS Action MOBA that anyone can play for free on PC, and also it will be available for PlayStation 5! Players are engaged in 5v5 play while working with teammates to conquer the Prime battlefield. The game celebrates strategic actions and fast-paced battles by two teams aiming to eliminate the opponents' territories. Players can choose from one of the many powerful heroes utilizing their unique skills - Warrior, Support, Ranger, Caster, Tank, and Assassin. The game will feature full crossplay between PC and PS5 platforms, ensuring there will always be players to matchmake with, and that players will be able to jump into matches with their friends, no matter what platform they are on.

To stay up to date with all PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME news and updates, follow the official brand website,  Discord, and Twitter

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281232/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paragon-the-overprime-to-host-second-playstation-5-closed-beta-test-with-new-heroes-and-improvements-301994755.html

