Venerdì 13 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Petal Ads unveiled game-changing solutions for entering the Chinese market at DMEXCO 2023

13 ottobre 2023 | 10.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's mobile advertising ecosystem, Petal Ads, had a productive time at DMEXCO 2023, unveiling cutting-edge solutions for crafting effective digital campaigns. The event drew 800 international speakers, 40,000 international trade visitors, and 650 exhibiting companies.

Petal Ads hosted a masterclass and booth to showcase their strategies and services and participated in a panel organised by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) on engaging high-value audiences.

Jaime Gonzalo, VP of Huawei Mobile Services Europe, said, "Petal Ads was thrilled to feature their two key business priorities at DMEXCO: helping brand advertisers craft compelling digital campaigns, while imbuing them with the tools to connect with high-value international audiences, mainly from China."  

Petal Ads Masterclass 

Helmed by Jaime Gonzalo, the Petal Ads Masterclass emphasised the need to target high-quality users, and highlighted industry leaders across sectors, including retail and automotive, who successfully blazed trails into China.  

He explained that Petal Ads can help companies enter the Chinese market, given Huawei's deep understanding of it, exclusive ownership of a large amount of high value users, and significant influence in this market. Huawei commands top spot for popularity in China according to YouGov Global Best Brand Ranking 2022, features a 47.4% market share in foldable smartphones, and offers exclusive access to over 500 million active users in China monthly. Furthermore, the platform offers comprehensive support with a dedicated team in Europe, from language and visuals to setup. 

MMA Panel 

The MMA panel featured industry experts who discussed the value of connecting with high-value audiences, explaining that using first-party data is crucial for achieving a highly granular segmentation. Petal Ads was represented by Alessandro Schintu, the Director of Ecosystem Development & Operations at Huawei.

Petal Ads Booth 

The Petal Ads booth buzzed with expert discussions on branding, app campaigns, and overseas expansion tactics, attracting hundreds of visitors. Guests experienced Huawei's latest innovative devices and learned about their successful partnerships with top global brands.   

Watch the Highlights video here and the Petal Ads Masterclass here

About Petal Ads  

Petal Ads is a fast-growing and industry-leading mobile ad platform powered by Huawei Technologies for publishers, advertisers and marketers who want to drive growth and extend their audience.   

This is achieved through its extensive platform of over 360,000 publishers globally and advertisers coming from a diverse range of over 200 industries, with agencies and businesses reaching over 730M new customers.  

Petal Ads provides first-class targeting solutions harnessing hardware, software, and service insights, and using knowledge gained from first party data and through an intelligent system of user tags to help advertisers with audience calculation, insight analysis, and retargeting.

The award-winning, cost-effective advertising platform is perfect for those who want to reach untapped and valuable new audiences. Chosen by well-known partners, Petal Ads is committed to security and user privacy, coupled with local and global support teams offering customised solutions.  

For more information on Petal Ads, visit: ads.huawei.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244621/PetalAds_DMEXCO23.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/petal-ads-unveiled-game-changing-solutions-for-entering-the-chinese-market-at-dmexco-2023-301955932.html

