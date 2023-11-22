Polish Mobile Payment System BLIK to Modernize and Expand into Romania and Slovakia with DXC Technology

DXC to develop existing platform to drive new business opportunities in new markets

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, will support Polish Payment Standard (PSP) in the expansion of its mobile payment system, BLIK, into Romania and Slovakia.

DXC will modernize and adapt the BLIK central system to meet payment standards in Romania and Slovakia. DXC will ensure BLIK is able to handle transactions in Romanian Leu and Euros, and can connect to the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) system.

Continuing a nine-year relationship, DXC will use software engineering to help develop PSP's essential activities, adapting the existing system to serve the fastest-growing e-commerce segments in Romania and Slovakia, and providing daily technical support.

One of the largest payment systems in Poland, BLIK is at the forefront of driving a new era of digital payments in the region. Between July and September 2023, BLIK facilitated 455 million transactions worth 63 billion PLN ($15.7 billion USD).

"BLIK is highly regarded in Poland and we have confidence that our solution will easily meet the requirements to integrate with other large European banks. This will help us grow the number of users engaging in e-commerce payments," said Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, President at Polish Payment Standard. "We are pleased to have the support of an experienced partner in DXC that can help us implement our plans."

PSP is a joint venture between six leading Polish banks (Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, Santander Bank Polska, ING Bank Śląski, mBank and PKO Bank Polski) and Mastercard. BLIK, introduced in 2015, is a key part of Poland's shift towards a common payment system. It allows customers to use their mobile phones to withdraw cash from more than 20,000 ATMs and facilitates hundreds of thousands of digital payment transactions.

"This is a major project for Polish and European banking. As a trusted partner, we will help PSP innovate the BLIK solution on a global scale to achieve international success," said Michał Burda, Country General Manager at DXC Technology Poland.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About BLIK

BLIK is a common standard for mobile payments. Currently, virtually every customer of domestic payment institutions offering a mobile application has the opportunity to use BLIK in mobile banking applications. Polish Payment Standard (PSP) is responsible for the development of the system. PSP is constantly developing BLIK's capabilities so that the system is as functional as possible for its users. The shareholders of PSP are: Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, Santander Bank Polska, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, PKO Bank Polish and Mastercard. For more information, please see: https://blik.com/

