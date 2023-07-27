Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:19 Canone Rai, le ipotesi sulla riforma: una riguarda le utenze telefoniche

09:47 Incidente su A1, mezzo pesante si ribalta: traffico deviato, le indicazioni per il Gra

09:35 Amichevoli estive, Inter-Al Nassr: orario e dove vederla in tv

09:16 L'arcivescovo di Palermo: "Politici responsabili danni incendi"

08:58 Stop al super caldo, si torna a respirare: previsioni meteo fino al weekend

08:53 Carburanti, i prezzi salgono ancora

08:23 Ucraina, nuovo attacco Russia a Odessa. Zelensky: "Crimea presto reintegrata"

08:07 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, italiani in gara oggi 27 luglio: orario tv, dove vederli

07:41 Niger, militari annunciano golpe: "Istituzioni sospese e coprifuoco"

07:33 L'arrivo di Meloni a Washington - Video

00:10 Ucraina, Nato: "Più sorveglianza su mar Nero con aerei e droni"

00:08 Italia-Usa, Meloni alla Casa Bianca da Biden

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Presenting the Mecpow X3 Series: High-Precision Laser Engravers Setting the Benchmark for Safety Performance

27 luglio 2023 | 09.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Laser engraving enthusiasts can confidently unleash their creativity, thanks to the elaborate safety setup of seven-layer protection

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecpow, an up-and-coming company in the laser engraving industry, today introduces the groundbreaking X3 series of laser engravers, equipped with seven-layer protection. While other players in the market focus primarily on accuracy and power in their engravers, letting safety take a backseat, Mecpow stands out by dedicating time and resources in reliable engraving machines. They recognize the crucial role of safety for newcomers and passionate engraving hobbyists alike, and this core value is clearly exemplified by the launch of the X3 series.

With a strong focus on user protection, the X3 series incorporates a seven-tier safety system that goes beyond expectations to safeguard users during operation. It includes a key-based lock to protect against unintended use by curious kids, a flame sensor automatically triggers an alert and shuts down the machine in case of fire hazards, and a smart tilt-protection system that activates at a 45° angle. Moreover, the machines are equipped with four safety switches to enable users to take precautionary actions in any circumstances.

Apart from its outstanding safety features, the X3 series distinguishes itself from the competition with its exceptional engraving capabilities. Complemented by a fixed-focus laser, creators no longer need to invest substantial time adjusting the focus. With precision down to an astonishing 0.01mm and an incredibly small focus, these laser engravers deliver unparalleled precision.

The X3 series is also competitively priced without compromising on safety or performance. This affordability is a result of Mecpow's dedication to providing innovative, accessible, and safe machinery and tools for engraving enthusiasts, allowing creators to explore the boundless possibilities of mechanical power. Moreover, Mecpow has plans to launch more powerful laser engravers, CNC routers, and heat press machines in the next quarter, further enriching their product lineup with practical, robust, and accessible solutions.

The X3 series will be initially available on platforms including Geekbuying (Global), Amazon (US and EU), Geekmaxi, Geekbuying.pl, and Geekmall, accompanied by exciting promotional offers to enable even more enthusiasts to bring their ideas to life safely without excessive costs.

About Mecpow

Mecpow is a visionary brand that values the infinite creativity of every individual. Their mission is to empower creation by providing solutions that are innovative, accessible, and safe for everyone.

Website: mecpow.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163652/mecpow_x3_x3_pro_laser_engraving_machines_new_release_banner.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/presenting-the-mecpow-x3-series-high-precision-laser-engravers-setting-the-benchmark-for-safety-performance-301887129.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
High Precision Laser laser engraving enthusiasts laser benchmark
Vedi anche
News to go
Tre giorni negli Usa per Meloni, incontro con Biden
News to go
Fmi, il report sull'Italia: "Attuare tempestivamente Pnrr"
News to go
Mar Mediterraneo più caldo che mai, temperature oltre 28°
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, dichiarato lo stato di crisi
News to go
Mattarella a presidente Grecia: "Preoccupazione per emergenza climatica"
News to go
Sanità, Schillaci: "Più soldi ai medici per ridurre le attese"
News to go
Maltempo e incendi, Italia verso stato d'emergenza
Droga, Gdf e Adm sequestrano 59 kg di cocaina a Livorno
News to go
Clima, spiagge e aree costiere sempre più a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, Onu: 9mila civili e 500 bambini morti da inizio guerra
News to go
Caldo, Confesercenti: "Caronte riduce la propensione al consumo"
News to go
Monza, maxi frode in bonus edilizi: 40 indagati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza