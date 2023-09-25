Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Settembre 2023
Pudu Robotics Debuts at CMS Berlin, Showcasing Latest Autonomous Cleaning Solution

BERLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics ("PUDU"), the world's leading commercial service robot manufacturer, recently made its inaugural appearance at CMS Berlin. This event is one of Europe's most significant exhibitions for cleaning products and equipment, which took place at the Berlin Exhibition Centre from September 19-22. PUDU proudly displayed six of its cutting-edge robots, including PUDU CC1 cleaning robot and delivery robots such as BellaBot, KettyBot, PUDU HolaBot, PuduBot 2, and SwiftBot.

CMS Berlin brings together professionals from all sectors of the cleaning and hygiene industry, providing a platform for extensive discussions on various aspects of the industry. During the exhibition, PUDU showcased the new black model of PUDU CC1 and its latest autonomous cleaning solution.

The PUDU CC1 is PUDU's initial venture into the sector of digital cleaning. It's designed to connect with various Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including building elevators, electronic gates, access control systems, communication systems, and advanced software. With its strong connectivity capabilities, the cleaning robot promotes the standardization, digitalization, and development of intelligent cleaning services.

Additionally, the PUDU CC1 is designed with sustainability in mind. It can reduce freshwater usage by 85% compared to traditional cleaning methods. The product is made from materials that are easy to recycle and it uses durable LFP batteries that can last for 2,000 cycles. The PUDU SLAM positioning system makes its operation more efficient, even in complex situations, preventing energy waste while moving from one place to another.

Moreover, the PUDU CC1 can operate automatically, optimizing cleaning procedures and improving workflow efficiency. Capable of cleaning up to 12,000 square meters in a single day, it guarantees superior cleaning results through its high-frequency, automated, and standardized processes. Its design is meticulously crafted to fit corners flawlessly, ensuring comprehensive cleaning of every corner and setting a new standard in hygiene for autonomous cleaning.

With several automation features, such as automatic water addition and drainage, automatic recharging, and a breakpoint resume cleaning function, the PUDU CC1 effectively remove the need for manual intervention. This automation streamlines cleaning tasks, reducing recruitment, training, and management costs. It also boosts productivity by freeing up employees to tackle more complex responsibilities. Additionally, the robot is equipped with an app that enables users to monitor its working status in real time and provides detailed reports for measurable cleaning results.

The PUDU CC1 addresses industry challenges like high job vacancies, cost reduction needs, inconsistent cleaning efficiency, and sustainability demands. The attention it received at CMS Berlin underscores its effectiveness. Now marching forward on its journey to explore the field of digital cleaning, PUDU reaffirms its commitment to innovation and dedication to providing effective, sustainable solutions for the most pressing challenges in the cleaning industry.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in design, R&D, production, and sales of commercial service robots with nearly 70,000 units shipped in over 60 countries worldwide. The company's robots are currently in use across a wide variety of industries including restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, its mission is to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218649/Pudu_Robotics_showcases_black_PUDU_CC1_CMS_Berlin.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193118/Pudu_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pudu-robotics-debuts-at-cms-berlin-showcasing-latest-autonomous-cleaning-solution-301936403.html

in Evidenza