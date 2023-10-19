Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:53
comunicato stampa

PureSoftware Appoints Industry Veteran Steve Rosenberg as Board Advisor to Strengthen its Life Sciences and Healthcare Vertical

19 ottobre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware, a global software and services provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Rosenberg, a distinguished leader in the Life Sciences and Healthcare technology industry, to its Advisory Board. With a career spanning over 40 years, Steve brings a wealth of experience in driving innovation and integrated approaches to patient-centric trial management.

Steve currently serves as the CEO and board member at uMotif, a leading eClinical platform specializing in the capture of patient-centric data for clinical trials. During his tenure as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oracle Health Sciences, Steve was instrumental in developing and deploying cloud-based solutions that have reshaped the industry's approach to patient-centric trial management. Prior to that, he was the visionary behind the integrated clinical technology suite introduced by Phase Forward which was acquired by Oracle in 2010.

"In extending a warm welcome to Steve to our Advisory Board, PureSoftware gains the expertise of a leader whose contributions to the Life Science Technology industry are exemplary," said Anil Baid, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of PureSoftware. "Steve's extensive experience and forward-thinking approach align seamlessly with our commitment to transforming the Life Sciences and Healthcare value chain. His insights will be instrumental in addressing the most intricate challenges our clients face in this dynamic industry."

Steve expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm honored to join PureSoftware's Advisory Board and contribute to their vision of reimagining the life sciences and healthcare landscape. By leveraging digital technologies, we can empower organizations to deliver superior outcome and patient care. I look forward to being part of this exciting journey."

Outside of his professional endeavors, Steve enjoys spending summers on Cape Cod with his family. He also demonstrates a strong commitment to social responsibility by serving on the boards of two residential homes for abused children and founding The One By One Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those in need in the Boston area.

About PureSoftware:PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that has been driving transformation for the world's top organizations across multiple verticals, such as banking and financial services, telecom, life sciences and healthcare, gaming and entertainment. Arttha Banking, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps businesses embrace digital solutions in the areas of consumer and MSME banking, agency/ branchless banking, digital lending, payments, BNPL and merchant management. Arttha5G is an ORAN-compliant 5G platform that enables companies to deploy digital RF front-end solutions for enhanced connectivity.

For more information about PureSoftware and its Life Sciences solutions, please visit www.puresoftware.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450649/4265417/PureSoftware_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/puresoftware-appoints-industry-veteran-steve-rosenberg-as-board-advisor-to-strengthen-its-life-sciences-and-healthcare-vertical-301961046.html

