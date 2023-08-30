Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 14:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:55 Max Pezzali sabato in concerto al Circo Massimo a Roma: ospiti e scaletta

14:47 Nazionale, Spalletti ct e Mancini: per Malagò "tutti felici"

14:12 Chiara Ferragni contro Andrea Giambruno: "Problema sono gli uomini"

14:11 Arriva la Super Luna blu, la più grande del 2023: quando e dove vederla

13:53 Costituzione, fonti presidenza Senato: "Versione inglese con 'gender' risale a 2017"

13:24 Morte Prigozhin e incidente aereo, Cremlino ammette: "Possibile atrocità deliberata"

13:06 Milano, auto finisce contro palo e si ribalta: grave ciclista

13:02 Manovra, Albano (Mef): "Tutte le risorse per crescita, famiglie e natalità"

12:59 Lecco in Serie B, respinto il ricorso del Perugia

12:33 Attentato don Coluccia, Procura Roma apre fascicolo per tentato omicidio

12:32 Supporto formazione e lavoro, Calderone: "E' discontinuità, ci saranno opportunità vere"

12:15 Obesità, Ia prevede quanti chili si perderanno con intervento chirurgico

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

QNAP Introduces ARM-based AI NAS - TS-AI642 with 6 TOPS NPU, Accelerating AI Image Recognition and Intelligent Surveillance Applications

30 agosto 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Build a high-performance AI-powered Surveillance NAS with the power-efficient ARM 8-core processor

TAIPEI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today unveiled the new-generation AI NAS TS-AI642. Adopting an ARM 8-core processor with 6 TOPS NPU, the TS-AI642 is perfect for AI image recognition and smart surveillance applications. Achieving both high performance and power-efficiency with 2.5GbE connectivity, 10GbE expandability via PCIe and dual 4K HDMI output, the TS-AI642 fulfills the image storage, backup, and video surveillance demands of SMBs.

"According to professional technology media and global technology firms, 2023 is the year of Edge AI. Research shows that companies and organizations are leveraging more efficient and budget-friendly Edge AI solutions due to the market and economic uncertainty." said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP. "The QNAP TS-AI642 is the first ARM-based AI NAS on the market. Incorporating NPU for boosting AI image recognition performance with a low power design, the TS-AI642 is a cost-optimized entry-level ARM-based AI image storage and Surveillance NAS for SMBs."

The TS-AI642 adopts the 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 8-core processor with 6 TOPS NPU. This helps accelerate AI image recognition, surveillance video analysis, and smart surveillance applications. Users can achieve a 200% performance boost in AI image recognition in QuMagie photo management*, significant performance boosts in capturing text in images with AI OCR in Qsirch full-text search engine, and increase cameras for real-time analytics in QVR Face Insight facial recognition and the QVR Human people counting solution. The TS-AI642 is a professional Surveillance NAS, allowing you to install QVR Elite to deploy 2 free channels or up to 64 channels through purchasing additional licenses. With its dual-port HDMI, users can play and switch between multi-channel videos on two monitors.

The TS-AI642 has one 2.5GbE port and supports 10GbE connectivity through PCIe expansion; it is also scalable by connecting QNAP storage expansion units for up to hundreds of terabytes storage capacity. Providing an all-in-one backup/restoration solution with versatile cloud-based services for simple hybrid cloud deployment, the TS-AI642 also supports snapshots to protect files from ransomware threats.

For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.

*Note: By comparing with the same-grade 6-bay NAS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187020/PR_800x420_EN.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qnap-introduces-arm-based-ai-nas--ts-ai642-with-6-tops-npu-accelerating-ai-image-recognition-and-intelligent-surveillance-applications-301903525.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza high performance AI powered Surveillance NAS Image Recognition Advanced Risc Machine power efficient ARM 8 core processor
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2024, Meloni: "Tagliare sprechi e inefficienze"
News to go
Bonus trasporti 2023, come averlo
News to go
Varese, circonvenzione di incapaci: ordinanza cautelare per 3 persone
News to go
Vacanze rovinate, va risarcito anche danno morale
News to go
Ucraina, Podolyak: "Su Kiev attacco deliberato contro i civili"
News to go
In Italia sei milioni di obesi
News to go
Superluna blu 2023, quando e come vederla
News to go
Stupro Caivano, De Luca: "Lì lo Stato non c'è"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: il fiume Po sale oltre 2 metri in 24 ore
News to go
Ciclone Poppea, temporali e freddo fuori stagione
News to go
Da oggi in asta 5,5 miliardi di bot a 6 e 12 mesi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza