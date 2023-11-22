Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 22 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:11
comunicato stampa

QNAP Releases the World's First Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS, Powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5/i7/i9 Processors

22 novembre 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc. today announced Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS TVS-h674T and TVS-h874T, featuring the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. By employing a Network Attached Storage (NAS) designed exclusively for creators and video productions on existing file-based workflows, users may enjoy boosted productivity and safeguard precious creative works with amazing efficiency.

Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP, said: "At QNAP, we are driven to empower creators and professionals with cutting-edge solutions that amplify their creative potential. The TVS-hx74T Thunderbolt 4 NAS is a testament to our commitment, offering unrivaled performance and expandability to cater to the evolving needs of the creative industry."

Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation, said about the collaboration with QNAP: "Intel is pleased to collaborate with QNAP in developing the TVS-hx74T NAS with Thunderbolt technology. Our powerful Intel Core processors and QNAP's expertise in storage solutions have resulted in a game-changing product for creators and video productions."

TVS-hx74T Key Features:

For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268737/QNAP_TVS_hx74T_PR_800x420_EN.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qnap-releases-the-worlds-first-thunderbolt-4-nas-powered-by-12th-gen-intel-core-i5i7i9-processors-301980114.html

