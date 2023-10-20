Queclink at GITEX 2023: Empowering Businesses in the New Era of Connection

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GITEX Global 2023 concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre today. As one of the world's premier tech events, GITEX drew a staggering 6,000 companies and over 100,000 attendees in the past few days, marking a global phenomenon for technological development and innovation worldwide.

Queclink, the world-leading IoT device and solution provider, returned to the event after a successful participation in 2022. This year, the company welcomed visitors in two booths, showcasing their expertise in empowering various sectors in the new era of connection.

In addition to a standard booth in which Queclink displayed an array of their IoT devices to the audience, another joint-booth was also set up this year in collaboration with Wialon, a leading platform for fleet management developed by Gurtam, where integrated solutions combining hardware devices and software services were highlighted and introduced.

In line with the theme, 'The Year to Imagine AI in Everything,' Queclink presented their unique AI-powered IoT device, CV200, to the visitors at the show. The device is a full-telematics dash camera that features a driver monitoring system and ADAS functions, and is designed with a focus on enhanced safety on the road.

This smart 4G dash camera boasts a flexible design, catering to all sizes of vehicles from trailers, trunks, to vans and cars. Equipped with advanced AI algorithms, the CV200 can identify harsh or dangerous driving behavior, assist in driver training while also recording and uploading necessary data and videos in real-time.

Besides, as Dubai embraces the 5G era, empowering 5G connectivity emerged as a major topic at this year's GITEX event. And Queclink's industrial router product line, particularly the 5G industrial cellular router WR300FG, has stolen the spotlight. This router, featuring a dual SIM card design for network stability, fast connectivity, and reliable data security, offers outstanding performance for smart factory, edge computing, IoV, smart cities, and many more as 5G coverage continues to expand.

Queclink has also brought with them advanced vehicle and asset tracking options, a field that the company has been excelling at for the last decade. The exhibited devices include the GV58CEU compact vehicle tracker designed for basic tracking needs, the GV350CEU flashship device for versatile fleet management, the GL521MG asset tracker, etc., all of which are expected to help businesses drive better results and explore exciting opportunities as IoT technology advances.

This year, Queclink has actively participated in an array of prestigious exhibitions and tradeshows across the globe. Their presence was felt at many renowned events such as SIDO and TechEx in Europe, Expo Seguridad Mexico and Brazil Exposec in Latin America, as well as MWC Shanghai and CIMAMotor in Asia. By demonstrating their global leadership in the IoT space, Queclink has solidified its reputation as a key player in the industry and reinforced its commitment to driving innovation across continents.

With a focus on transportation, mobility, and network connectivity, Queclink continues to enrich its product portfolio, bringing IoT to more sectors across the board. As their presence in Europe and the Middle East strengthens, the attendees can anticipate more innovative solutions from the company at next year's event and beyond.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclink-at-gitex-2023-empowering-businesses-in-the-new-era-of-connection-301963162.html