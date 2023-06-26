Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

15:29 Giorgetti: "Il Pil rallenta ma sono sufficienti modesti incrementi per superare proiezioni crescita"

15:24 Report, Santanchè al Senato oggi: "Nessun avviso di garanzia"

15:20 Inflazione, Visco: "Nei prossimi mesi una decisa decelerazione dei prezzi"

15:08 Patuelli (Abi): "Le banche non hanno rendite posizione, vengono da anni difficilissimi"

15:02 De Siervo: "Serie A dietro solo alla Premier League"

14:44 Alta tensione su Zaporizhzhia, "tetto minato" ma Russia replica: "Sabotaggio ucraino"

14:17 Palinsesti Mediaset, da Bianca Berlinguer a Myrta Merlino: le novità

14:07 Ragusa, donna muore al pronto soccorso: aperta indagine interna

13:51 Ue, Meloni a Varsavia: "Posizioni condivise su quasi tutti i temi"

13:37 Figlicidi, 535 vittime in Italia negli ultimi 20 anni: 2014 anno nero

13:25 Mutui variabili, sì dell'Abi ad allungamento durata: le condizioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Queclink Launches New AI-Powered LTE Cat 6 Dash Camera

26 giugno 2023 | 09.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, a world-leading IoT device and solution provider, introduced today its CV200, the 4G smart dash camera with all-in-one telematics. With its advanced telematics features and AI-driven intelligence, the device is set to become a pioneering choice for the rapidly expanding IoT and IoV industries.

A Versatile Video Telematics Solution

Queclink's newly launched CV200 is a versatile all-in-one telematic device featuring GNSS positioning, real-time recording, and smart video analyzing. It has a fixed front camera and a detachable interior camera (or alternatively a DMS camera), capturing both the road ahead and the interior view of the vehicle.

The device is capable of continuous loop recording and can switch to event-based recording when unusual movements is detected by its built-in accelerometer or the panic button is pressed — these videos can all be requested for download or playback by the user at any time.

Backed by its lightning-fast LTE Cat 6 connectivity, the CV200 supports live streaming and can auto-upload crucial clips to the server without delay. The added Wi-Fi function also allows users to upload all videos at rest stops via Wi-Fi, thereby reducing the costs.

AI-Powered Intelligence

Queclink's CV200 features smart AI for optional ADAS and DMS. When connected to a DMS Camera, the device can assess the driver's state of awareness and send an alert if it identifies signs of distractions or drowsiness. The immediate warning allows the driver or the manager to manually intervene, and avert any potential incidents before they happen.

The AI-powered intelligence has many more uses beyond improved road safety, with driver coaching being one of them as patterns of driving behavior are collected and analyzed over time. Fleet managers can also use the reported data to evaluate drivers' performance and make objective, data-driven hiring and firing decisions.

Easy and Flexible Deployment

Quecink's CV200 uses a seperable design: the forward-facing camera can either work alone, or be paired with a second, detachable interior or DMS camera. This two-part design reduces the size of the main device, and provides a better, safer view as less is in the way of the driver's line of sight.

An optional OBD cable makes CV200's installation quick and cost-effective. The interior camera has the same ease and flexibility in its deployment. Combined with a waterproof casing, the mini-sized interior camera can be placed practically anywhere, providing views of the cargo, cabin, side blind areas, etc.

Queclink's CV200 is designed to improve vehicles, drivers, and cargo management and data monitoring, with specific applications anticipated in the fields of automobile insurance, car leasing, ride sharing and hailing, and fleet management. As its AI-powered intelligence suggests additional potential, the market may expect further features and updates from the smart dash camera in the near future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140183/Queclink_s_CV200_Smart_4G_Dash_Camera_Full_Featured_Telematics.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclink-launches-new-ai-powered-lte-cat-6-dash-camera-301862889.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza solution provider AI driven intelligence provider fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza