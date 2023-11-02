Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:28 Basilicata, al via Programma nazionale equità nella salute

16:13 Basilicata, Bardi: "Bando non metanizzati misura strutturale di cambiamento"

15:58 Ucraina-Russia, l'ira di Zelensky: "Nessuno crede nella nostra vittoria"

15:54 Intelligenza artificiale, Meloni: "Rischia di sostituire capacità umane"

15:46 Scarlett Johansson contro intelligenza artificiale: "App mi ruba immagine"

15:31 Incidente Milano, 25enne indagato per omicidio stradale

15:17 Biden vara legge contro islamofobia, teme di perdere sostegno dell'elettorato islamico

15:05 Beatles, Now and then: in uscita il testamento dei Fab Four

14:47 Gaza, bimba italiana tra gli stranieri usciti oggi dalla Striscia

14:30 Addio posto fisso, lavoratori senior sognano professione libera nel digitale

14:21 Sinner si ritira da Atp Parigi-Bercy dopo match notturno

14:06 Ucraina, capo forze armate Kiev ammette: "Guerra in stallo". Russia smentisce

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ramco Systems recognized a 'Leader' and a 'Star Performer' in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for APAC

02 novembre 2023 | 16.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payroll software provider Ramco Systems announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' and recognized a 'Star Performer' in Everest Group'sMulti-Country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for APAC. Download Report.

Ramco's well-established presence in the Asia-Pacific region, in addition to its dedication to providing innovative value-enhancing features for its customers, has led to its eminent positioning as a Leader, for the second consecutive year, in the APAC PEAK Matrix®. Additionally, Ramco is also conferred with a Star Performer title for demonstrating significant advancements Y-o-Y on vision, capability, and market impact, with its improvements ranking in the top quartile.

"Cost reduction and low manual intervention are top priorities for payroll buyers in the current economic scenario, and APAC-based buyers are no exception. Ramco's offering is well suited to cater to these priorities, and its strong focus on innovation is an added differentiator. Ramco has emerged as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's APAC Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, due to its vision and investments for building a touchless pay experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology" stated Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

Rohit Mathur, Head – Ramco Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems, said, "This recognition validates our constant efforts to pursue disruptive ideas and deliver groundbreaking solutions. I'm confident that our investments in some disruptive concepts around low-code framework, lightning-fast in-memory payroll, intuitive reporting tool, and enhanced user experience design will prove to be the game-changers. As a global player and an innovator, we envision to offer a touchless payroll experience by leveraging next-gen technology like AI, ML and RPA in driving employee experience."

Download the Ramco-focused assessment HERE.

About Ramco Global Payroll:

Trusted by 500+ customers worldwide, Ramco Global Payroll has been at the forefront of delivering global payroll transformation for over 25 years. With a global payroll coverage across 150+ countries, the solution offers seamless integration with leading HCM providers offering an end-to-end digital payroll solution. With new features around pre-built configurators, self-service reporting, payroll workspace, in-memory payroll engine, and an implementer module, Ramco aims to deliver faster and smoother implementations. By leveraging RPA, AI, and ML, Ramco continues to offer touchless payroll experience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264864/Ramco_Star_Performer.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923662/Ramco_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ramco-systems-recognized-a-leader-and-a-star-performer-in-everest-groups-multi-country-payroll-solutions-peak-matrix-assessment-2023-for-apac-301976070.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Leading global has been positioned as Apac download report
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Nelle guerre c’è sempre la sconfitta del prezzo pagato"
News to go
Manovra 2024, le novità per casa e famiglia
News to go
Cosenza, sequestrati 11mila cosmetici pericolosi: 8 denunciati
News to go
Sgarbi, istruttoria Antitrust su caso consulenze
News to go
Giovani italiani appassionati di film e serie tv, ma due su tre li piratano
News to go
X (ex Twitter) non pagherà utenti che diffondono fake news su social
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza