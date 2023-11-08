Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
Razorleaf Continues Expansion in Europe, Opens New Office in France

08 novembre 2023 | 15.00
Paris location will help French manufacturers integrate digital engineering and manufacturing solutions for aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive, energy and medical device product development

STOW, Ohio and PARIS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Razorleaf Corporation, a leading consulting and systems integrator specializing in PLM and MES, today announced the opening of Razorleaf France, a new office located in Paris serving Southern Europe. With this expansion, Razorleaf is now able to serve customers in France, Spain, Portugal, UK, the Benelux and Nordics regions, Greece, Turkey, and Israel.

Nordine Marouf has been appointed Razorleaf's Managing Director for Southern Europe. Nordine has an extensive track record with product lifecycle management in the Dassault Systèmes ecosystem and is responsible for Razorleaf's growth and expansion of its products and services in this region. With more than 30 years international experience in software and services sales, he has worked in a wide range of IT/IS, PLM, BIM, and Cloud solutions providers across various sectors including Aerospace, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Life Science and Construction.

"Our goal is to help manufacturers adapt and innovate their current engineering and manufacturing operations with industry-leading technologies that will improve their efficiencies in PLM, MES, and the overall ability to launch new products to market," said Nordine. "The way forward for all manufacturers now includes, without question, a transformation to the all-digital environment. This involves the adoption of digital-twin methodologies that will enable them to realize the competitive benefits of being in full command of their product design and engineering data. Razorleaf is committed to empowering our customers with proven expertise that meets their business needs and ensures their success on this journey."

"We are finding that European manufacturers are looking to adopt a broad range of Industry 4.0 capabilities and are in need of consulting and services that will help them meet their digital-transformation goals," said Eric Doubell, CEO of Razorleaf. "Opening this new office in Paris will allow us to partner with manufacturers in Southern Europe who are looking to implement and upgrade PLM systems with 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systèmes, the leading PLM solution in France, as well as offer manufacturing operations software to improve productivity and accelerate their go-to-market plans."

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM, MES, integration, migration, and test automation. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain.

https://www.razorleaf.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269436/Razorleaf_Corporation_Nordine_Marouf.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/280911/razorleaf_corporation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/razorleaf-continues-expansion-in-europe-opens-new-office-in-france-301980383.html

Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza digital engineering Office in France medical device product development Opens new Office
