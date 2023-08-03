Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 14:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:49 Oblio oncologico, ok unanime Camera: cosa prevede la proposta di legge

14:08 Omicidio Giulia Tramontano, giovedì accertamenti Ris Parma su tracce biologiche

14:04 Traffico autostrade, previsioni 4-5-6 agosto: giornate da bollino rosso e nero

13:58 Fassino e la busta paga in Aula: "Sono stato ingenuo, ma ho detto la verità"

13:53 Patrimoniale sopra 500mila euro, governo valuterà introduzione Next generation tax

13:27 Mondiali ciclismo 2023, Italia in semifinale inseguimento su pista

13:15 Taylor Swift, superbonus da 100mila dollari ai suoi camionisti

13:09 Ciclone Circe arriva e lascia il segno, sabato bollino verde su tutta Italia tranne Campobasso

12:55 MotoGp Silverstone prove libere, qualifiche e gara: orari e dove vederla in tv

12:31 Forza Italia, a febbraio 2024 il primo congresso senza Berlusconi

12:17 Elicotteri sulla Polonia, Bielorussia respinge le accuse

12:06 L'Aquila, si butta dalla finestra per sfuggire al marito manesco

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Registration Now Open for BlackBerry Summit

03 agosto 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BlackBerry's largest event, showcasing cutting edge technology, to take place in New York on October 17, 2023

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that registration is now open for BlackBerry Summit.  Anchored around the theme of 'Trust,' built upon the convergence of security and connectivity, BlackBerry Summit promises to help enable organizations to unlock the many benefits of a hyperconnected world.  The company's largest event of the year will take place at the Conrad New York Downtown, on October 17, 2023.

"I am delighted to announce that registration is now open for BlackBerry Summit, the technology event of the year," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Sustainability, at BlackBerry.  "We are excited for our customers and partners to experience BlackBerry in a new and exciting way.  The Summit will bring together some of the leading voices in IoT and Cybersecurity and showcase the latest BlackBerry innovations to transform how organizations and people around the world benefit from and trust digital technologies."

Attendees will experience visionary discussions and cutting-edge technologies that reveal the future of security and connectivity, to ultimately advance the digital transformation of industries and organizations across Enterprise IT and the IoT.  The agenda will deliver personalized event experiences, through inspirational keynotes, conference tracks, live demos, private roundtables and networking opportunities. 

To learn more and to register for the event visit blackberry.com/summit

For the opportunity to become a featured sponsor email GlobalEvents@BlackBerry.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:BlackBerry Media Relations+1 (519) 597-7273mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726868/BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/registration-now-open-for-blackberry-summit-301892607.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza showcasing cutting edge technology BlackBerry's largest event event cutting edge
Vedi anche
News to go
Kiev sotto attacco dei droni russi
Alessandria, percepivano indebitamente pensione invalidità, 64 indagati da Gdf
News to go
Salsa di pomodoro in Italia sotto i 5,5 mld di chili previsti
News to go
Camera e Senato, si avvicinano le ferie
News to go
Siti di banche italiane nel mirino di hacker filorussi
News to go
Pnrr, Regioni chiedono incontro a Fitto
News to go
Migranti, nuovo richiamo Ue all'Italia
News to go
Meteo, ciclone Circe in arrivo nel weekend
News to go
Calciomercato, Inter punta su Scamacca. Si complica la pista Sommer
Caporalato in Toscana, donne sfruttate nei campi per 12 ore al giorno
News to go
Traffico aereo in Italia in forte ripresa
News to go
Padova, truffa con bonus facciate
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza