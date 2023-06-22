Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Revolutionary Water Adventure Awaits: SEAKOOL Launches The World's First Hands-free Underwater Thruster on Indiegogo

22 giugno 2023 | 16.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to dive into an extraordinary aquatic experience as SEAKOOL announces its highly-anticipated launch of the D2 Underwater Thruster and P1 Paddleboard Thruster on Indiegogo.

SEAKOOL is a thrilling brand born from HighGreat, the innovative drone manufacturer behind four Guinness world records. With a global reach spanning 300+ cities, HighGreat's expertise in executing over 5,000 drone formations shines through in our exceptional watersport offering on Indiegogo.

Harnessing cutting-edge technology and a passion for oceanic adventure, SEAKOOL is set to make waves in the industry. From D2's hands-free experience, and ergonomic dual-propellers of the powerful modular design to the multifunctional P1 that is built to explore what has been impossible with current products on the market. SEAKOOL water gear is meticulously crafted to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other.

This Indiegogo project aims to bring unprecedented experience, world-record speed, and versatility to water enthusiasts worldwide. The shipping will start on July 2, 2023.

"We are thrilled to embark on this remarkable journey with Indiegogo and introduce the world to our groundbreaking products for watersport lovers," said SEAKOOL development team. "We poured countless hours of research and development into creating D2 and P1, reinventing the conventional experience into something truly extraordinary. We can't wait to share it with the Indiegogo community."

With its official Indiegogo launch just around the corner, SEAKOOL invites all water lovers, thrill-seekers, and adventure enthusiasts to join the project and be part of the movement. Backers can expect exclusive early-bird discounts, limited offerings, and the opportunity to be among the first to experience the exhilaration of SEAKOOL's water sports gear.

To find out more information about SEAKOOL and its gear, visit SEAKOOL Underwater Thruster on Indiegogo.

About SEAKOOL:

We specialize in groundbreaking propulsion devices that elevate your aquatic adventures. From D2's dual-propellers to P1's electric paddleboarding capabilities, our products redefine underwater exploration. Join our community, push the limits, and experience the wonders of the aquatic world like never before.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107502/World_s_First_Hands_Free_Underwater_Thrusters_HighGreat_SEAKOOL.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolutionary-water-adventure-awaits-seakool-launches-the-worlds-first-hands-free-underwater-thruster-on-indiegogo-301856878.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Sport Economia_E_Finanza Revolutionary water Adventure Awaits as SEAKOOL announces World's First Hands free Underwater Thruster World's First Hands
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza