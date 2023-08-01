Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 14:26
14:08 Caro benzina, prezzo medio carburante oggi regione per regione

14:06 Carburanti, Altroconsumo: da inizio giugno rincari anche di 7 cent al litro

13:58 Amichevoli estive, Psg-Inter 1-2: gol di Esposito e Sensi

13:47 Mara Venier e Jovanotti, 'strana coppia' ai Caraibi

13:44 Esclusione Juve da coppe, Abodi: "Mai visto plusvalenze fatte da sole"

13:30 Caro benzina, Assoutenti: "Verde sfiora 2 euro al litro, ministero pubblichi prezzi servito"

13:16 Influencer vegana muore a 39 anni, seguiva 'dieta estrema' a base di frutta esotica

13:06 MotoGp Silverstone, Marquez torna in pista: "Sono pronto"

13:02 Digitale, il futuro dei musei pubblici è 4.0

12:52 Caro benzina, da oggi cartelloni con prezzo medio: come funziona e cosa significa

12:24 Morto a 25 anni Angus Cloud, il Fez di 'Euphoria'

12:04 Renzi: "Cene al Twiga? Non mi interessa dove mangiano Bonifazi o Richetti"

comunicato stampa

Revolutionizing the 3D Printing Landscape: Creality Cloud's Advanced Features and Thriving Community Lead the Way

01 agosto 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a 3D printing evangelist and global leading brand, is dedicated to empowering creativity through hardware products and innovative software called Creality Cloud. Since its release in 2020, Creality Cloud has been committed to lowering the threshold of 3D printing, improving the convenience and enriching the fun of 3D printing. Creality Cloud empowers both makers and designers to bring their creativity to life in various scenarios.

Creality Cloud - The world's first all-in-one 3D printing platform

Step into the future of 3D printing with Creality Cloud, the undisputed No.1 app in the 3D printing industry. As the industry's top-ranking app on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Creality Cloud provides an unparalleled platform for creators worldwide. The platform offers an array of extraordinary features including an extensive 3D model library, advanced slicing capabilities, AI detection, webcam streaming for real-time monitoring, live control over printing processes, and the ability to manage multiple printers simultaneously.

Creality Cloud is home to a vast community of exceptional 3D designers and enthusiasts, fueling a creative ecosystem like no other. Rest assured, your original creations are safeguarded with robust copyright protection, giving you the confidence to explore and share your innovations with the world.

Support Designers to Reach New Heights

In June 2023, Creality Cloud launched the Designer Partnership Program to take great support for 3D designers, offering commission-free sales, over $900 incentive cash rewards, and complimentary 30-day free membership, unlocking premium features for enhanced productivity.

With top-tier support, Creality Cloud empowers 3D designers and helps them thrive in the world of 3D printing. Through top banner exposure and branding promotion, designers reach a vast audience and maximize their success potential. Discount and coupon services enable designers to offer exclusive deals to customers and drive sales. Curated 3D model collections inspire them to explore the creativity of peers and push the boundaries of craft. Exciting contests co-hosted by Creality Cloud provide designers with a platform to showcase their skills and gain recognition.

About Creality Cloud

Creality Cloud is the world's first all-in-one 3D printing platform, and has earned the endorsement of 3 million 3D printing enthusiasts and designers worldwide, solidifying its position as the world's top 3D printing app with continuous efforts and upgrades.

To discover more, please click https://www.crealitycloud.com 

Media contactteamcloud@creality. com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpvPIavL2JM

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609256/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolutionizing-the-3d-printing-landscape-creality-clouds-advanced-features-and-thriving-community-lead-the-way-301889935.html

