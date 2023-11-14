Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
10:40
10:33 Napoli e allenatore, De Laurentiis al bivio: Mazzarri o Tudor dopo Garcia

10:28 Sciopero 17 novembre 2023, chi aderisce e fasce orarie: cosa sappiamo

10:17 Sciopero generale, Landini va avanti. Salvini: "Così scatta precettazione"

09:49 Sinner contro Djokovic, oggi supersfida alle Atp Finals 2023

09:27 Giulia e Filippo, gli ex fidanzati spariti da Venezia: cosa sappiamo, il punto sulle ricerche

09:19 Favino ospite di Fiorello, missione impossibile: ecco Shakespeare al semaforo

08:41 Jill Cooper eliminata dal Grande Fratello, cosa è successo nell'ultima puntata

08:10 Blatte in frigo e escrementi di topo, i Nas nelle mense scolastiche

07:50 Hamas accusa Israele: "Blocca accordo per liberare ostaggi"

07:43 Israele: "Hamas ha perso controllo Gaza". Soldati nel Parlamento

07:29 Donald Trump contro Kim Kardashian: "Hai votato per Biden"

00:01 Sciopero generale, Garante chiede 'taglio'. No Cgil e Uil. Salvini: "Intervengo io"

Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sales Data for China's Singles Day Shopping Festival 2023 Reveals Robust Consumption Demand -- Syntun Release: China's Singles Day Shopping Festival GMV Reaches 1138.6 Billion RMB

12 novembre 2023 | 20.46
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Singles Day festival, commonly known as "Double 11", has drawn to a close. This year, all platforms strategically centered their focus on "low prices" with the aim of providing consumers with the best deals, aligning with the core principle of "Double 11." Alibaba Group, in particular, made "the lowest price across the whole network" its central objective, employing "dynamic price comparison" to ensure consumers receive optimal value for their money.

For the tenth consecutive year, Syntun, as a third-party platform, has monitored and released sales data for the Double 11, with the aim of providing the public with a more impartial and objective perspective on the data. According to Syntun, from 8:00 PM on October 31st to 11:59 PM on November 11th (JD.com started from 8:00 PM on October 23rd ), the GMV of the major e-commerce platforms (only including traditional e-commerce platforms and livestreaming e-commerce platforms) reached 1138.6 billion RMB, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 2.08%.

For more details about the "double 11", please click the link: (PDF)

As a professional digital retail data service provider, Syntun has developed a variety of products in line with the needs of the retail industry, which can solve the problems encountered in the process of production, operation, marketing and management, and help brands make accurate decisions.

CONTACT:FB: Syntun ChinaTW: @Syntunchina

SOURCE: Syntun Ltd.

Related Links: www.syntun.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274295/Syntun_Release_China_s_Singles_Day_Shopping_Festival_GMV_Reaches_1138.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274296/Singles_Day_Shopping.pdf

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sales-data-for-chinas-singles-day-shopping-festival-2023-reveals-robust-consumption-demand----syntun-release-chinas-singles-day-shopping-festival-gmv-reaches-1138-6-billion-rmb-301985337.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza