Mercoledì 29 Novembre 2023
15:42
comunicato stampa

Schneider Electric calls for rapid deployment of smart grids to accelerate energy transition

29 novembre 2023 | 15.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PARIS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today called on energy decision makers to prioritize digital upgrades to realize the potential of sustainable, resilient, efficient and flexible Grids of the Future.

 

 

The urgent call comes as world leaders gather at COP28 in Dubai to accelerate climate action while at the same time, key players in the electric power industry meet at Enlit Europe 2023 in Paris, France, to discuss transformative solutions for Europe's electricity systems.

Schneider Electric's experts attending Enlit Europe 2023 argue the outdated grid infrastructure is holding back the energy transition and propose that increased network automation on smart grids run by smart electric utility companies can shape the future of a low-carbon energy sector.

"The real challenge of the energy transition is increasing network output and efficiency, doing that in the right way by connecting more renewables to the grid, and ensuring emissions don't rise in parallel," said Frederic Godemel, executive vice president of the Power Systems and Services division at Schneider Electric. "We simply aren't moving fast enough toward the flexible, digitalized electricity grids to enable this, despite already having the connected equipment and software technologies to do so. Government and industry leaders should respond to this call to action: upgrade or risk failing to meet our net zero goals."

At Enlit 2023, Schneider Electric is unveiling new innovations that enable electric utility companies to deploy agile grid digitalization and offer better collaboration between all actors in the electricity value chain. They include:

66standardizes and simplifiesPowerLogic P7

Visit Schneider Electric at Enlit Europe 2023 (Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, booth #7.2.C70) from November 28-30, 2023, to learn more about the Grids of the Future, Electricity 4.0, network automation, and energy management solutions and services for the electric power industry.

About Schneider Electric 

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com 

Follow us on: X; Facebook; Linkedin; Youtube; Instagram; Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

Hashtags: #PressRelease #GridsOfTheFuture #Innovation #Sustainability #EnlitEurope

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288385/Schneider_Electric_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/schneider-electric-calls-for-rapid-deployment-of-smart-grids-to-accelerate-energy-transition-302000780.html

