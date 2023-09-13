Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:01 Vaccino covid a tutti? Cosa dicono Andreoni, Gismondo, Pregliasco

17:53 Coppa Davis, Italia-Canada 0-1: Sonego k.o.

17:32 Sylvester Stallone a Roma, 200 persone fuori da Gucci ad aspettarlo

17:24 Ue, Draghi accetta incarico von der Leyen

17:13 Alluvione Marche, ritrovato oggi alle Tremiti corpo ultima dispersa

16:55 Von der Leyen parla, la commissaria lavora all'uncinetto - Video

16:43 Libia, dal tetano agli enterobatteri: i rischi dell'alluvione

16:36 "Ecco due corpi di alieni", esperto Ufo porta ET in Parlamento

16:25 Alluvione Libia, si temono 20mila morti per le inondazioni

16:18 New York, intruso in passerella 'scambiato' per modello

16:17 Mototerapia per alleviare ricovero bimbi, c'è la proposta di legge

16:14 Basket, è morto Brandon Hunter: ex giocatore aveva 42 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SecPod releases the World's First SSVC-based Risk Prioritization Product for Enterprise IT Security Teams to Effectively Prioritize and Rapidly Eliminate Security Vulnerabilities

13 settembre 2023 | 18.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SanerNow Risk Prioritization, based on CISA's SSVC framework, builds upon SecPod's well-known vulnerability intelligence to effectively prioritize vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and other security risks and improve cybersecurity posture.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecPod Technologies, a global vulnerability management pioneer, has launched SanerNow Risk Prioritization, AKA SanerNow RP, to assess and prioritize the exponentially rising number of vulnerabilities in organizations. As the world's first SSVC-based risk prioritization solution, it will allow CISOs and IT Security teams to combine business impact, exploitability, vulnerability intelligence, and data analysis to rapidly and effectively prioritize security risks. 

With millions of security risks lurking in modern networks, IT Security teams are often overwhelmed in managing them and effectively mitigating them gets increasingly difficult. Further, remediating every risk is time-consuming and inefficient in effectively combating cyberattacks. With the focus being diverted to low-risk vulnerabilities and ever-increasing backlog, high-risk vulnerabilities that need immediate attention might be missed. Classification and prioritization are the only way to wade through the mountain of vulnerabilities.

Chandrashekhar Basavanna, the CEO of SecPod, said, "We are excited to launch this innovation from SecPod's lab. With every new product we introduce, we are setting a new standard for ourselves. SanerNow RP is a crucial bridge between vulnerability detection and mitigation that helps our Customers streamline their remediation efforts efficiently. SanerNow RP applies machine learning, prediction, kill-chain validation, and in-house vulnerability intelligence to prioritize the vulnerabilities into different priority buckets accurately."

Unlike other solutions that prioritize, SanerNow Risk Prioritization, natively integrated into the SanerNow Advanced Vulnerability Management solution, prioritizes AND mitigates risks that matter the most, providing an unparalleled improvement in vulnerability reduction and security posture. Furthermore, it also eliminates the need for multiple tools to effectively reduce the attack surface.

SanerNow Risk Prioritization is now available to the public as an add-on to SanerNow Advanced Vulnerability Management (AVM) platform to seamlessly simplify and integrate vulnerability management into a simple workflow. SanerNow AVM is a comprehensive vulnerability management platform providing visibility and control over IT infrastructure, detection and prioritization of vulnerabilities, and remediation of the vulnerability within the same platform. 

About SecPod: SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in 2008, the company provides a top-of-the-line advanced vulnerability management solution that strengthens organizations' cybersecurity posture worldwide. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209687/SanerNow_Risk_Prioritization_by_SecPod.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/secpod-releases-the-worlds-first-ssvc-based-risk-prioritization-product-for-enterprise-it-security-teams-to-effectively-prioritize-and-rapidly-eliminate-security-vulnerabilities-301926367.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza enterprise IT other security risks azienda enterprise
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, sindaco Lampedusa: "Siamo allo stremo"
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti ancora in tenda a Milano per protesta
News to go
Venezia, ticket d'ingresso a 5 euro
News to go
Catania, mafia ed estorsione: 13 arresti
News to go
Russia, incontro Putin-Kim: la lunga stretta di mano
News to go
Università, i bonus e le agevolazioni: requisiti
News to go
America's Cup, tutto pronto per le regate preliminari
News to go
Salvato speleologo Usa bloccato in una grotta in Turchia
News to go
Ryanair, "taglieremo il 10% dei voli per la Sicilia"
News to go
Pil Italia, Ue taglia le stime: +0.9% nel 2023
News to go
Messina Denaro, condizioni sempre più critiche
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, Italia-Ucraina gara della verità per Spalletti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza